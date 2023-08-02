India Dietary Supplements Market 2023-2028 | Analysis by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application and End-User

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “India Dietary Supplements Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India dietary supplements market size reached INR 436.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 958.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Dietary supplements encompass a wide range of products designed to supplement the diet and provide essential nutrients that may be lacking or consumed in insufficient quantities. These nutrients include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes, and herbal substances. Supplements come in various forms such as tablets, capsules, powders, and liquids. People often turn to dietary supplements to enhance overall wellness, support specific health goals, or address nutritional deficiencies.

For instance, individuals following a vegetarian diet may take vitamin B12 supplements, as this vitamin is predominantly found in animal products. Similarly, calcium and vitamin D supplements may be used to support bone health. However, the consumption of dietary supplements should be approached with caution. They are not intended to replace a balanced diet, and excessive intake may lead to adverse effects. The regulation and quality control of supplements vary by jurisdiction, and some products may contain substances not listed on the label. Consulting healthcare professionals before taking supplements, especially in conjunction with prescribed medications or medical conditions, is strongly recommended.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The increasing focus on health, well-being, and preventive care represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across India. This is rising interest in dietary supplements to enhance nutrition and address deficiencies which are boosting the growth of the market. Economic growth and a rise in disposable income are making dietary supplements more accessible to a broader segment of the population. Rapid urbanization has led to lifestyle shifts, with increased consumption of processed foods and sedentary habits. Dietary supplements are perceived to balance nutritional gaps. India's diverse demographic landscape, including a growing middle class and aging population, is contributing to various nutritional needs that supplements address. Government initiatives, regulations, and support for quality standards are helping build trust and credibility in the market.

The market is also driven by the expansion of online retail platforms is making dietary supplements more accessible and providing consumers with a wide variety of choices. India's rich heritage in Ayurveda and traditional medicines is influencing the popularity of herbal and natural supplements. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions is leading to a focus on dietary supplements that support specific health needs. The rising fitness culture, with an emphasis on bodybuilding and weight management, is driving demand for protein supplements and other fitness-related products.

Manufacturers are offering innovative and personalized products, is catering to specific age groups, health conditions, or dietary preferences. Strategic marketing, celebrity endorsements, and social media campaigns are making dietary supplements more appealing to younger audiences. Concerns about the nutritional quality of regular diets, especially in urban areas, push consumers towards supplementation to ensure balanced nutrition. Exposure to global trends and the influence of Western dietary habits are also shaping consumer preferences and expectations. Education campaigns and easily accessible information about the benefits and proper usage of supplements contribute to informed consumer choices which is creating a positive outlook for the market across the country.

India Dietary Supplements Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India dietary supplements market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Amway India Enterprises Private Limited

• Herbalife International India Private Limited

• Dabur India Limited

• Abbott India Limited

• Kraft Heinz India Private Limited

• Himalaya Drug Company

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

• GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited

• Danone Nutricia International Private Limited

• Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India dietary supplements market based on product type, form, distribution channel, application, end-use and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Vitamin and Mineral Dietary Supplements

• Herbal Dietary Supplements

• Protein Dietary Supplements

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Tablets

• Capsules

• Powders

• Liquids

• Soft Gels

• Gel Caps

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Pharmacies and Drug Stores

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online Channels

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Additional Supplements

• Medicinal Supplement

• Sports Nutrition

Breakup by End-Use:

• Infant

• Children

• Adults

• Pregnant Women

• Old-Aged

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• East India

• West and Central India

• South India

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

