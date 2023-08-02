AR and VR Smart Glasses Market is Projected to Hit US$ 30.7 Billion by 2028 | Exclusive Report by IMARC Group

AR and VR Smart Glasses Market Report

The increasing demand in various sectors, such as gaming, entertainment, healthcare, education, and retail is driving the demand for AR and VR smart glasses

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled "AR and VR Smart Glasses Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" by IMARC Group, finds that the global AR and VR smart glasses market size reached US$ 14.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during 2023-2028.

What is AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) glasses?

Augmented reality (AR) smart glasses overlay digital information onto the real world surroundings of the user, which allows them to interact with virtual objects while maintaining awareness of their physical environment. They feature transparent or semi-transparent displays that project digital content, such as text, images, or 3D models, onto the lenses or directly in front of an individuals eyes. On the other hand, virtual reality (VR) smart glasses create a fully immersive virtual reality experience by completely blocking out the physical surroundings of the user and replacing them with a simulated digital environment.

AR and VR Smart Glasses Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing demand for immersive experiences in various sectors, such as gaming, entertainment, healthcare, education, and retail, represents one of the primary factors driving the demand for AR and VR smart glasses around the world. Moreover, the rising adoption of AR and VR smart glasses in various organizations to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance productivity by providing workers with hands-free access to information, real-time guidance, and immersive simulations is favoring the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing usage of AR and VR smart glasses in the healthcare sector to provide healthcare professionals with real time access to patient information and visualization of complex medical data is influencing the market positively.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Avegant Corp.

• Everysight Ltd. (Elbit Systems Ltd.)

• HTC Corporation

• Kopin Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Optinvent

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC (Sony Group Corporation)

• Vuzix.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type and end use.

Breakup by Type:

• Optical See Through

• Video See Through

Breakup by End Use:

• Gaming Industry

• Healthcare

• Education

• Military and Defense

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

