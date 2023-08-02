Soundproof Floor Underlay Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Soundproof Floor Underlay Market

Soundproof Floor Underlay is a kind of special materials that applied over the subflooring (many times plywood or Hardie board) and underneath the final flooring (wood, laminate, or tile), cushioning the flooring and reducing the effects of airborne and impact noise. Underlayment in general is made of, cork, foam, rubber or felt. Across the world, the major players cover Acoustical Solutions, Amorim Cork Composites, Maxxon Corporation, etc.

The global Soundproof Floor Underlay market size was valued at USD 1440.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2156.5 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.9 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Soundproof Floor Underlay key players include Hush Acoustics, Regupol, Pliteq, iKoustic Soundproofing, Shenzhen Vinco, etc. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 62 percentage, followed by Europe and Latin America, both have a share over 23 percent. In terms of product, Rubber Soundproof Floor is the largest segment, with a share over 36 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Residential, followed by Commercial, etc

Acoustical Solutions

Amorim Cork Composites

Maxxon Corporation

PROFLEX Products

AcoustiTECH

Acoustiblok

Sound Isolation Company

Acoustical Surfaces

Hush Acoustics

Regupol

Pliteq

iKoustic Soundproofing

Shenzhen Vinco

KRAIBURG Relastec (Damtec)

DAIKEN

Rubber

Cork

Foam

Fiber and Felt

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Chapter 1, to describe Soundproof Floor Underlay product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Soundproof Floor Underlay, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Soundproof Floor Underlay from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Soundproof Floor Underlay competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Soundproof Floor Underlay breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Soundproof Floor Underlay market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

Chapter 12, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

Chapter 13, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Soundproof Floor Underlay.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Soundproof Floor Underlay sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion.

