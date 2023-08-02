Lithium Tantalate Crystal Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Lithium Tantalate Crystal Market

Lithium tantalate (LiTaO3, LT) crystal is an important ferroelectric material. It has both chemical and mechanical stability as well as a high optical damage threshold. Lithium tantalate exhibits unique electro-optical, pyroelectric and piezoelectric properties combined with good mechanical and chemical stability and wide transparency range and high optical damage threshold. This makes LiTaO3 well-suited for numerous applications including electro-optical modulators, pyroelectric detectors, optical waveguide and SAW substrates, piezoelectric transducers etc.

The global Lithium Tantalate Crystal market size was valued at USD 157.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 171.7 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 1.2 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Lithium Tantalate Crystal key players include Sumitomo Metal Mining, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Oxide Corporation, Korth Kristalle, Orient Tantalum Industry, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 75 percentage.

US is the largest market, with a share over 10 percentage, followed by China and Europe, both have a share over 5 percentage.

In terms of product, Acoustic Grade is the largest segment, with a share over 55 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Surface Acoustic Wave, followed by Electro-Optical, Piezoelectric Transducers, etc

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Orient Tantalum Industry

Oxide Corporation

Korth Kristalle

SIOM

Castech

CETC

Crystalwise

Shanghai Dongcheng Electronic Materials

United Crystal

Dayoptics

Acoustic Grade

Optical Grade

Others

Surface Acoustic Wave

Electro-Optical

Piezoelectric Transducers

Pyroelectric

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

