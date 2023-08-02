Atom Beers Strikes Gold: Quantum State Beer Awarded Prestigious Two Stars from the Great Taste Awards
Atom Beers, a popular Hull-based brewery celebrated for its high-quality craft beers, has yet again proven its mastery in the art of brewing.
We are thrilled to have our Quantum State beer recognised by the Great Taste Awards. It's a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in craft brewing.”HULL, EAST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Atom Beers, a popular Hull-based brewery celebrated for its high-quality craft beers, has yet again proven its mastery in the art of brewing. Its widely admired 'Quantum State' beer has been awarded two stars at the prestigious Great Taste Awards, further cementing Atom Beers' reputation as a regular producer of superior beers.
— Allan Rice, founder of Atom Beers
As a highly coveted accolade in the world of food and drink, the Great Taste Awards are renowned for their rigorous judging process, only acknowledging products that deliver fantastic flavour. Quantum State, a session IPA packed with tropical flavours, impressed the judges, proving once again that Atom Beers' scientific approach to brewing results in beers of remarkable quality and taste.
Allan Rice, founder of Atom Beers said, "We are thrilled to have our Quantum State beer recognised by the Great Taste Awards. It's a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in craft brewing. We're passionate about blending scientific principles with the art of brewing to create unique, flavoursome beers that our customers love.
Founded with a vision to blend scientific exploration with craft beer creation, Atom Beers consistently delivers beers that are not just good, but great. Each brew is the result of meticulous research, experimentation, and quality control, resulting in a range of beers that truly stand out in the market.
This latest recognition for Quantum State is a clear indication of Atom Beers' unwavering commitment to excellence and their ability to deliver outstanding beers time and again. It's not just a win for Atom Beers, but for Hull and the UK's craft beer scene as a whole.
For more information about Atom Beers and their award-winning selection, visit www.atombeers.com
About Atom Beers:
Born out of a love of science. Inspired by a life of travel. Atom began its journey in 2014; its mission: to create a community built on collaboration, education and a shared passion for beer and the brewing process. Proudly launched from an industrial unit in Hull by scientists Allan and Sarah, Atom has come a long way over the past 7 years and is now regarded as one of the best breweries in the UK.
