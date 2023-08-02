Aerial Autonomy: A Glimpse into the Future of U.S. Commercial Drones

U.S. Commercial Drones Market

U.S. Commercial Drones Market to Garner $3.75 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. commercial drones market generated $899.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.75 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of commercial drones halted due to lockdown measures implemented across the U.S. Moreover, disruptions in the supply chain and shortage of raw materials presented challenges in carrying out manufacturing with full capacity. Ban on import-export activities also added to challenges.

However, the use of drones for surveillance raised a debate regarding privacy and individual rights on mainstream media as well as social media platforms as these drones were utilized for tracking and monitoring the spread in containment zones.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the U.S. commercial drones market based on type, application, and function.

Based on type, the rotary blade drones segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the fixed-wing drones segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 20.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the government segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total share of the U.S. commercial drones market, and is projected to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the energy segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on function, the solutions segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, the connectivity segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the U.S. commercial drones market analyzed in the research include AeroVironment Inc., Aeryon Labs Inc., American Robotics Inc., Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc., Insitu Inc., Trimble Inc., PrecisionHawk Inc., GoPro Inc., 3D Robotics, and Skydio.

