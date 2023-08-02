Llace Sarabete’ Releases Her Soulful Classic Ballad “No Wife" Video
“No Wife” is receiving constant airplay on HBCU i.e., Historic Black College radio stations and is also heard on over 125 Urban AC radio stations across AmericaCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Llace Sarabete’ released her new hit R&B Soul ballad “No Wife” video, worldwide. The video was released through Vevo and hit the YouTube platform and is available now. Llace Sarabete’s song “No Wife” has recently been the talk among women of all ages across the Country.
Lyrically she has hit a nerve that has given its female listeners just the support to open conversation about cheating. Women want to be respected and not played or put in a position of being second, or the other woman, by men that have hidden agendas.
Llace launched her “No Wife” Spring/Summer tour by hitting WTOC channel 11 the CBS morning TV show in Savannah, GA. Where she was interviewed and talked about her activism relative to supporting women that need a hand up, she also talked about her reason for writing the song “No Wife”. While she was in Savannah, she visited Parkers House / Union Mission / Women’s Only Shelter.
The tour also took her to CBS Channel 12 News WJTV/WHLT and Matts House Shelter for Women and Children in Jackson Mississippi. After her TV appearance she had an opportunity to speak with some of the women at Matts House shelter to lend her support.
Huntsville, Alabama CBS WHNT TV was also a part of her tour route.
“No Wife” was composed by: Peter Jacobson and Lisa Watts and released on Llaces’ independent label Sound Planet. The video was directed by: HiDeph.
Currently Llace Sarabete’ is in the studio working on her second single, to be released mid-August early September 2023. For more information regarding Llace Sarabete’ please visit her at the following.
Marketing, Promotion and Distribution provided by the Chicago based powerhouse KES Music Network.
