North America Automotive Adhesives Market to Witness a Rise in Sales of US$ 2,790.5 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- North America automotive adhesives market captured US$ 1,835.1 million in revenue in 2022 and is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 2,790.5 million in 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The automotive adhesives market in North America is anticipated to expand quickly over the forecast period. The existence of a well-established automotive sector in the region is driving the expansion of the market. The United States generated a major share in the market expansion. Automakers are turning their attention to producing lightweight automobiles in response to the rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, which has led to the use of sophisticated adhesives. In addition, the emergence of environmentally friendly electric automobiles is fostering the market's expansion over the anticipated time frame.
Adhesive manufacturers are being innovative owing to the ongoing use of adhesives in the automotive industry to repair various components. Adhesives are used extensively in the automotive industry, and demand is anticipated to grow over the projected period. The automotive industry has seen significant consumption of light vehicles due to the shift in customer behavior toward lightweight materials. For instance, U.S. sales volumes are likely to climb by 7.0% to 14.8 million units in 2023 from the anticipated level of 13.8 million units in 2022. As a result, adhesives are used to seal more frequently than conventional welding in the vehicle industry.
The shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions in the industry is a noticeable trend in the North American automotive adhesives market. Automobile manufacturers are looking for environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional production procedures due to environmental concerns, strict emissions, and fuel economy restrictions. For instance, by March, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency intends to propose new, stricter regulations for vehicle emissions that will last at least until the 2030 model year.
Polyurethane Adhesives to Capture More Than 30% of Market Revenue Share
The polyurethane adhesive segment accounted for over 30% of the market's revenue in 2022, indicating their popularity and widespread use. In comparison to other resins, polyurethane glue is used more frequently in North America. This aspect is primarily due to the region's extensive production facility presence. Due to the country's larger vehicle industry than those of other nations in the region, the United States is the largest market in the region for PU adhesives.
Pressure Sensitive Techniques Captured About 20% of Market Revenue Share
In terms of market revenue, the pressure-sensitive market sector emerged as the major contributor. Pressure-sensitive adhesives have made substantial progress in the automotive sector, with a share of over 20% in 2022. The use of pressure-sensitive adhesives in the automotive industry is growing due to the rising need for interior trim applications, such as the bonding of fabric, leather, and plastic components. Their capacity to offer vibration damping and noise reduction also increases their appeal to the automotive industry.
United States Captured Maximum Sales in the North America Market
The United States dominates the North American automotive adhesives market due to its enormous capacity for automobile manufacture. With 9.17 million vehicles manufactured in 2021, the United States ranked second globally in terms of automobile production, behind only Mexico with 3.1 million and Canada with 1.1 million.
The region's increased demand for automotive adhesives is mostly due to the growing trend of "bonding instead of welding." Use of adhesives for plastic roofs, bumpers, or crash-relevant parts - bonded joints became an efficient alternative to conventional joining processes, such as screws, rivets, or welding - as manufacturers are always developing to make vehicles lighter to save fuel and minimize CO2 emissions.
The fundamental driver of the market in North America is the growing population, better lifestyle, and increasing investments in adhesives & sealants by major manufacturers. For instance, in April 2022, Plexus MA8105 introduced a new adhesive from ITW Performance Polymers with quick room-temperature drying, superior mechanical capabilities, and a wide range of adhesion. Consequently, the need for automotive adhesives has grown throughout the region.
Top 10 Players to Capture More Than 55% of Market Revenue Share
The top ten businesses own more than 55% of the market for automotive adhesives in North America, which is fairly consolidated. 3M, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, Arkema S.A., The DOW Chemical, PPG Industries, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, and Solvay S.A. are the leading competitors in this market.
List of Prominent Players
• Arkema S.A.
• Avery Dennison Corporation
• Cattie Adhesives
• H.B. Fuller Company
• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
• Huntsman Corporation
• ITW Performance Polymers
• Permabond LLC
• PPG Industries, Inc.
• Sika AG
• Solvay S.A.
• Sunstar Suisse S.A.
• The 3M Company
• The DOW Chemical
• Other Prominent players
Segmentation Outline
The North America automotive adhesives market segmentation focuses on Type, Technique, Application, Vehicle, Sales Channel, and Country.
By Type
• Structural
o Methacrylate
o Cyanoacrylate
• Epoxy
• Acrylics
• Polyurethane
• Polyamide
• Silyl Modified Polymers
• Silicones
• Other Adhesives
By Technique
• Hot Melt
• Solvent Based
• Pressure Sensitives
• Others
By Application
• Body in White
• Powertrain
• Assembly
• Exterior
• Interior
• Others
By Vehicle
• Two-Wheelers/ Three-Wheelers
• Passenger Vehicles
o Hatchback
o Sedan
o SUV
• Commercial Vehicles
o Light-Duty Commercial Vehicles
o Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicles
o Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles
By Sales Channel
• OEMs
• Aftermarket
By Country
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
