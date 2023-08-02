Indian LED Lighting Market Size 2023-2028 | Analysis by Product Type and Application (Indoor/Outdoor, Public/Private)

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Indian LED Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

Market Overview:

The Indian LED lighting market size reached US$ 3.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.38% during 2023-2028.

LED lighting, or Light Emitting Diode lighting, is a type of illumination technology that emits light by passing an electric current through a semiconductor material. LED lighting is known for its energy efficiency, long lifespan, compact design, and eco-friendly attributes. The features of LED lighting include diverse colour options, dimmability, instant light, low heat emission, and compatibility with various lighting applications, from residential to commercial use.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The drive towards energy conservation, coupled with government initiatives promoting LED lighting, especially in a densely populated and rapidly growing economy like India, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the Indian LED Lighting market. In line with this, the need for reducing energy consumption, especially in urban areas and industrial sectors, is significantly contributing to market expansion. Moreover, advancements in LED technology are enabling the production of more affordable, efficient, and versatile lighting solutions, thereby augmenting market growth.

The national focus on sustainable development and the reduction of carbon emissions has escalated the demand for LED lighting that complies with eco-friendly standards. This factor, coupled with the growth in infrastructure development projects such as housing, roads, and public spaces, is stimulating market growth. Furthermore, the need for compliance with energy regulations and the adoption of global best practices in lighting design is fueling the market's growth. The expansion of the Indian economy, coupled with governmental policies supporting local manufacturing and technological innovation, is creating a positive market outlook.

Other factors, such as investments in research for developing state-of-the-art lighting solutions, collaboration between Indian and international lighting companies, and the emergence of companies specializing in LED Lighting, are propelling market growth within India.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Indian LED lighting market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Signify NV

• Surya Roshni Limited

• Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

• Bajaj Electricals Limited

• Halonix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Havells India Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Indian LED lighting market based on product type, application, public & private sectors, indoor & outdoor markets and region.

• Indian LED Lighting Market by Product Type

• Indian LED Lighting Market by Application

• Indian LED Lighting Market by Public and Private Sectors

• Indian LED Lighting Market by Indoor and Outdoor Applications

• Indian LED Lighting Market by Region

Products Manufactured:

• Panel Lights

• Flood Lights

• Down Lights

• Street Lights

• Tube Lights

• Bulbs

• Others

Technical and Financial Analysis:

• Manufacturing Process

• Raw Material Requirements

• Land Requirements

• Construction Requirements

• Manpower Requirements

• Utility Requirements

• Packaging Requirements

• Capital Investments

• Operating Expenses

• Incomes

• Profit Margins

• Return on Investment

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

