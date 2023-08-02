Luxury Jewelry Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Luxury Jewelry Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Luxury Jewelry Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Luxury Jewelry Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Men Use, Ladies Use), and Types (Hair Ornaments, Hand Decoration, Other). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Luxury Jewelry Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 114 Pages long. The Luxury Jewelry market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Bulgari

DAMIANI

De Beers Diamond Jewellers

FJD

FOLLI FOLLIE JAPAN LTD

Georg Jensen

GUCCI Group

Harry Winston

JOAQUIN BERAO JAPAN

MUSEO

Richemont

San Freres S A

Tiffany & Co

UNO A ERRE JAPAN

URAI

The Global Luxury Jewelry market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Luxury Jewelry market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Hair Ornaments accounting for % of the Luxury Jewelry global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Men Use segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Luxury Jewelry market size is valued at US$ million in 2021, while the US and Europe Luxury Jewelry are US$ million and US$ million, severally. The proportion of the US is % in 2021, while China and Europe are % and % respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR %, %, and % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Luxury Jewelry landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Luxury Jewelry include Bulgari, DAMIANI, De Beers Diamond Jewellers, FJD, FOLLI FOLLIE JAPAN LTD, Georg Jensen, GUCCI Group, Harry Winston and JOAQUIN BERAO JAPAN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Luxury Jewelry market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury Jewelry market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Men Use

Ladies Use

Hair Ornaments

Hand Decoration

Other

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

