Online Recruitment Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Online Recruitment Market

The Online Recruitment Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Secretarial/Clerical, Accounting/Financial, Computing, Technical/Engineering, Professional/Managerial, Nursing/Medical/Care, Hotel/Catering, Sales/Marketing, Other Industrial/Blue Collar), and Types (Permanent Online Recruitment, Part Time Online Recruitment). The Online Recruitment market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Online Recruitment Market worldwide?

Recruit

LinkedIn

CareerBuilder

Monster

Indeed

SEEK

Zhilian

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Glassdoor

SimplyHired

Jobrapido

TopUSAJobs

104 Job Bank

Robert Half

Eluta

Craigslist

Jobboom

Totaljobs

Jobcentre Plus

Startpagina

123-emploi

VIADEO

Apec.fr

Short Description About Online Recruitment Market:

The Global Online Recruitment market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Online Recruitment Market

The research report studies the Online Recruitment market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Online Recruitment market size is estimated to be worth US$ 29660 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 46330 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Leading online recruiters include Recruit, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster, and 51job, with the top three accounting for about 20%.

Asia Pacific is the largest market, accounting for about 35% of the total market, followed by Europe and the United States, each with 25%.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Online Recruitment Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Online Recruitment

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financial

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Other Industrial/Blue Collar

What are the types of Online Recruitment available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Online Recruitment market share In 2022.

Permanent Online Recruitment

Part Time Online Recruitment

Which regions are leading the Online Recruitment Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

