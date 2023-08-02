Private 5G Networks Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Private 5G Networks Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Private 5G Networks Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Private 5G Networks Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Manufacturing, Energy, Utilities and Mining, Transportation & Logistics, Education and Hospitality, Government & Public Safety, Corporates & Enterprises, Healthcare, Others), and Types (Sub-6 GHz, mmWave). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Private 5G Networks Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 104 Pages long. The Private 5G Networks market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Private 5G Networks Market worldwide?

Nokia

Ericsson

Huawei

Samsung

ZTE

China Mobile

China Unicom

Verizon

Deutsche Telekom

Vodafone

Qualcomm

NEC

Fujitsu

NTT

Advantech

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Cisco

HPE

AT&T

Short Description About Private 5G Networks Market:

The Global Private 5G Networks market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

A private 5G network is a cellular network that comprises core network servers and cell sites to support connectivity and maximize WAN connection to mobile end points. In addition, it provides features, such as network slicing, low latency, high bandwidth, and more. Moreover, a private 5G network provides industries with high-performing networks and helps in operations of several technologies, such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs), drones, sensor technology, heavy machinery automation, robotics, and others.

Highlights

The global Private 5G Networks market is projected to reach US$ 22180 million by 2028 from an estimated US$ 636 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 80.8% during 2023 and 2028.

Global private 5G networks key players include Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, etc. Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share over 65%.

Europe is the largest market, with a sales market share about 41%, followed by Asia-Pacific, and North America, both have a sales market share about 55 percent.

In terms of product, Sub-6 GHz is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is energy and utilities, followed by manufacturing.

Considering the economic change due to COVID-19, Sub-6 GHz, which accounted for % of the global market of Private 5G Networks in 2021, is expected to reach US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR of % from 2022 to 2028.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Private 5G Networks Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Private 5G Networks

Manufacturing

Energy, Utilities and Mining

Transportation & Logistics

Education and Hospitality

Government & Public Safety

Corporates & Enterprises

Healthcare

Others

What are the types of Private 5G Networks available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Private 5G Networks market share In 2022.

Sub-6 GHz

mmWave

Which regions are leading the Private 5G Networks Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

