A2 Milk Market US$ 3,699.2 Million by 2027: Surging Growth Propelled by Rising Demand for Digestive-Friendly

A2 Milk Market

A2 milk beverage offers a variety of advantages compared to conventional dairy milk. It is free from antibiotics, hormones, lactose.

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global A2 Milk Market was valued at $1,129.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,699.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2027. The a2 milk market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $2.3 billion from 2020 to 2027. The market growth is propelled by the rising emergence of lactose intolerance, milk allergies, environmental concerns, and health consciousness.

A large portion of the population has difficulty digesting dairy and dairy products. This is due to the presence of a1 beta casein protein in the milk. Hence, the consumption of dairy products experienced a decline in the recent past owing to several health-related concerns. However, a2 milk is regarded as a type of milk that is easier to digest and arguably does not cause any digestive disorders among consumers with lactose intolerance.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the prominent market for a2 milk in 2019. This can be attributed to the tremendous popularity and substantial consumption of a2 milk beverage in the region. Furthermore, the availability of cow breeds that produce a2 milk is abundant in the region. However, the North America region is expected to witness a significant CAGR during the a2 milk market forecast period, owing to rapid demand and acceptance of a2 milk beverages as a result of high consumer spending, lactose intolerance among large population and growing health consciousness.

On the basis of distribution channel, the supermarket & hypermarket segment accounted for the maximum a2 milk market share in 2019. Supermarkets & hypermarkets provide high visibility and attractive assortment of plant-based products to consumers. This enables them to discover new variety and understand the labels and differentiate better among products. Furthermore, supermarket chains are one of the highest visited stores for purchasing grocery items. Hence, this factor is expected to boost the sales of a2 milk in the market. However, the online retail segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players operating in the a2 milk industry include GCMMF (Amul), Erden Creamery Private Limited, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Lion Dairy & Drinks, Provilac Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd., Ripley Farms LLC, Taw River Dairy, The a2 Milk Company Limited, Urban Farms Milk and Vinamilk.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By form, the liquid segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $849.5 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2,754.30 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

By packaging form, the carton segment was the highest contributor to the a2 milk market with $603.7 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2,009.90 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the supermarket & hypermarket segment he supermarket & hypermarket segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $401.4 million in 2019. However, the online retail segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.

In 2019, Asia-Pacific region was the most prominent market however North America region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

a2 milk powder has huge potential applications in the food & beverage industry, including confectionery, ice creams, yogurt, flavored milk/beverages, among others. However, the fluctuations of milk prices and comparatively high prices of a2 milk as compared to conventional milk are expected to hinder the a2 milk market growth.

