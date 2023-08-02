Experts debate draft amended Law on Capital

VIETNAM, August 2 - HÀ NỘI — During a scientific conference on the draft amended Law on Capital held on Tuesday, experts explored strategies for accelerating the development of Hà Nội.

Speaking at the conference, secretary of the Party Committee of the Hà Nội Universities and Colleges Nguyễn Thanh Sơn said the current Law on Capital was approved by the National Assembly on November 21, 2012.

After more than 10 years, the political and economic situation in the world, in the region and in the country has changed rapidly, with many new problems that have surpassed current regulations.

Especially, the Politburo's Resolution No 15-NQ/TW on May 5 last year regulated the development direction of Hà Nội up to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The resolution required that Hà Nội must be a globally connected city with a high standard of living and high quality of life.

It must have economic, cultural and social development that is unique and typical for the whole country.

The capital city’s development should be on par with the capitals of developed countries in the region and the world.

To achieve this goal, improving the Law on Capital was more urgent than ever, and was an opportunity for the capital to develop, Sơn said.

Nguyễn Văn Minh, principal of the Hà Nội National University of Education, said that the capital's education and training had made remarkable achievements.

The work was demonstrated in the results of graduation exams, national and international competitions.

To be worthy of being a great centre for education and training, Minh suggested that in the capital’s plan, it was necessary to have land for education and healthcare while building urban areas and production areas.

To promote mass education, Hà Nội needs to ensure a system of public schools for all students, and prioritise investment in education in rural, mountainous and industrial zones areas.

The city should be allowed to adjust the education programme in accordance with international programmes at a basic level.

Minh also suggested building an inter-level school system, vocational schools suitable for different areas. High schools should be associated with vocational education.

He said that to build smart and happy schools, the draft amended Law on Capital needed to clarify that Hà Nội would be allowed to build a standard school system based on international norms and have an appropriate investment policy.

Hà Nội will have the right to train and recruit teachers based on local requirements, and have the right to arrange suitable study schedules.

In addition, Hà Nội needed to have a policy to train teachers and exchange teachers with other countries at an acceptable level, he said.

During the conference, representatives discussed a number of important contents, including location, role and position of the capital in national construction and development; strategic vision in the Law on Capital’s policies; amendments to the Law to call for all resources of Hà Nội and the whole country in different fields.

They also debated ways to attract and use high-quality human resources, promote the potential of science, technology and innovation in urban planning and management, investment in technical infrastructure and development of agriculture and rural areas. — VNS