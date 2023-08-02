PHILIPPINES, August 2 - Press Release

July 31, 2023 Cayetano stresses need for thinkers' perspective on WPS strategy as ex-SFA Locsin echoes his 'quiet diplomacy' stance Senator Alan Peter Compañero Cayetano on Tuesday welcomed Philippine Ambassador to the UK Teodoro Locsin Jr.'s "one hundred percent" agreement with his stance that elevating the West Philippine Sea row with China to the United Nations is "counterproductive." "Let me point you to the comments of former Secretary of Foreign Affairs and former Presidential Spokesman of President Cory, and one of our statesmen Teddy Boy Locsin. He pointed it out in a different way na hindi ko nga naisip. Sabi niya, 'Panalo ka na eh, irere-litigate mo pa,'" the independent senator said in an interview with members of the media on Tuesday, August 1. This as Locsin, who like Cayetano was also Foreign Affairs Secretary under President Rodrigo Duterte, had tweeted that Senate Resolution 659 is a "farce" move because it only "re-litigates" what is already a "clear legal victory." "Litigate is to bring it to court para magkaroon ng trial. Sabi nga niya, y'ung tamang court was the PCA (Permanent Court of Arbitration), at panalo na tayo doon. So bakit mo pa dadalhin at isa-subject sa UN na wala namang enforcement mechanism at irere-ligitate mo uli," Cayetano said. Cayetano said the proposal to internationalize the Philippines-China dispute is a crucial issue that warrants the opinion of those who have a very good grasp of the topic. He said Locsin, whose experience as a former Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations in 2017 and as Secretary of Foreign Affairs from 2018 to 2022, allowed him to understand the complexities of bringing the issue to the UNGA. "Nakita ko din sa statement at sa pagkilos ni Secretary Locsin during his time na he kept on pushing [for diplomatic protests against China's incursions in WPS]. In fact, nagkaroon pa ng time na ang bibigat ng mga tweet niya, but he also established relationships both with the Americans and the Chinese," he said. Like Cayetano, the Ambassador to the UK expressed doubt that the United States - with which the Philippines had restored its close ties under the current administration - would even stand up for the Philippines in the UN. "George Washington warned succeeding administrations against entangling alliances; America was safest between sea and shining sea with no commitments to cross them," Locsin wrote. Cayetano reiterated his call to "look at history" for solid proof that bilateral talk is the most effective way to "win the argument." "We do not want merely to argue but to win the argument itself and end the dispute the best way we Filipinos know how: peacefully and diplomatically," he said. CAYETANO NANINDIGANG KAILANGAN NG PANANAW NG MGA EKSPERTO SA WPS KASUNOD NG SUPORTA NI EX-ENVOY TO UN LOCSIN Welcome kay Senator Alan Peter Cayetano ang komento ni Philippine Ambassador to the UK Teodoro Locsin Jr. na sumasang-ayon "one hundred percent" sa kanyang pananaw na "counterproductive" ang pagdala sa United Nations sa isyu ng West Philippine Sea. "Let me point you to the comments of former Secretary of Foreign Affairs and former Presidential Spokesman of President Cory, and one of our statesmen Teddy Boy Locsin. He pointed it out in a different way na hindi ko nga naisip. Sabi niya, 'Panalo ka na eh, irere-litigate mo pa,'" iginiit ni Cayetano sa interview ng media nitong Martes, August 1. Nauna nang nag-tweet si Locsin na "farce" ang hakbang na gusto ng Senate Resolution 659 dahil ito ay tila pag-re-litigate sa isang malinaw na legal victory na ng Pilipinas. Tulad ni Cayetano, si Locsin ay dati ring foreign affairs secretary sa ilalim ng administrasyong Duterte. "Litigate is to bring it to court para magkaroon ng trial. Sabi nga niya, y'ung tamang court was the PCA (Permanent Court of Arbitration), at panalo na tayo doon. So bakit mo pa dadalhin at isa-subject sa UN na wala namang enforcement mechanism at irere-ligitate mo uli," sabi ni Cayetano. Ayon kay Cayetano, ang panukalang pag-internationalize sa Philippines-China dispute ay maituturing na crucial issue na kailangan ng mga opinyon ng mga taong may malawak at matalinong pananaw sa nasabing usapin. "Nakita ko din sa statement at sa pagkilos ni Secretary Locsin during his time na he kept on pushing [for diplomatic protests against China's incursions in WPS]. In fact, nagkaroon pa ng time na ang bibigat ng mga tweet niya, but he also established relationships both with the Americans and the Chinese," dagdag pa ni Cayetano. Dati ring permanent representative ng Pilipinas sa United Nations sa New York si Locsin, kaya naniniwala si Cayetano na nauunawaan nito ang realidad, politika at mga problema kapag dadalhin sa UN General Assembly ang usapin ng West Philippine Sea. Tulad ni Cayetano, duda rin si Locsin na tatayuan ng Estados Unidos sa UN ang Pilipinas kahit na muling lumakas ang relasyon ng dalawang bansa sa ilalim ng kasalukuyang administrasyon. "George Washington warned succeeding administrations against entangling alliances; America was safest between sea and shining sea with no commitments to cross them," ayon kay Locsin. Nanindigan si Cayetano na dapat tingnan ng lahat ang kasaysayan na matibay na patunay na ang usapang bilateral ang pinaka-epektibong paraan para maipanalo ang isyu. "We do not want merely to argue but to win the argument itself and end the dispute the best way we Filipinos know how: peacefully and diplomatically," giit ng independent senator.