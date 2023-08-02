Tolentino to chair special Senate panel on PH maritime zones

MANILA - The Senate has appointed Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino to lead a special Senate committee that will exclusively focus on measures in connection with the country's maritime and admiralty zones.

During Tuesday's plenary session, Majority Floor Leader Joel Villanueva moved for the election of Tolentino as new chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones.

It was Tolentino who proposed the creation of the said newly made Senate panel last week following the initial referral of the proposed Philippine Maritime Zones Act under House Bill No. 7819 to the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Tolentino earlier explained that since the Senate is expected to hear and tackle several proposed maritime legislations that will be filed this 19th Congress, the Senate leadership should then consider the creation of a special committee on admiralty matters "to hear and sponsor all measures related to maritime zone bills as well as the baseline acts."

Tolentino will be joined in the newly created committee by Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, Robin Padilla, Christopher Lawrence 'Bong' Go, Juan Edgardo 'Sonny' Angara, and Risa Hontiveros.