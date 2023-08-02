Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Vacation Ownership (Timeshare)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Private, Group), and Types (Timeshares, Vacation/Travel Clubs, Fractionals, Others). The Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market worldwide?

Wyndham

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hilton Grand Vacations

Hyatt

Diamond Resorts

Bluegreen Vacations

Disney Vacation Club

Short Description About Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market:

The Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

A timeshare is a type of vacation ownership in which multiple individuals share rights to use the property, each with his or her own allotted time frame (in its most common form, this is a fixed week each year).

The vacation ownership industry (also known as the timeshare industry) enables customers to share ownership and use of fully-furnished vacation accommodations. Typically, a purchaser acquires an interest (known as a “vacation ownership interest”) that is either a real estate ownership interest (known as a “timeshare estate”) or contractual right-to-use interest (known as a “timeshare license”) in a single resort or a collection of resort properties.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market

The research report studies the Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 17720 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 29190 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) key players include Wyndham, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Hilton Grand Vacations, Hyatt, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 55%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 77%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 20 percent.

In terms of product, Timeshares is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Private, followed by Group.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Vacation Ownership (Timeshare)

Private

Group

What are the types of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market share In 2022.

Timeshares

Vacation/Travel Clubs

Fractionals

Others

Which regions are leading the Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

