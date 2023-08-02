Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size, Trends, Growth [2023-2030]

Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market

The Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (BFSI, Retail, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Utilities, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Education, Other), and Types (Hardware, Virtual, Cloud). This report is of 113 Pages long. The Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market worldwide?



Cisco Systems (US)

Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)

Palo Alto Networks (US)

Barracuda Networks (US)

Fortinet (US)

Sonicwall (US)

Zscaler (US)

Forcepoint (US)

Juniper Networks (US)

Hillstone Networks (US)

Sophos (UK)

Gajshield Infotech (India)

WatchGuard Technologies (US)

Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market:

The Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Market Analysis and Insights:

The global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market size is projected to reach US$ 7970.6 million by 2028, from US$ 3849.8 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Hardware accounting for % of the Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While BFSI segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market size is valued at US$ million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) are US$ million and US$ million, severally. The proportion of the North America is % in 2021, while China and Europe are % and % respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR %, %, and % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period.

Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Scope and Market Size

Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Factors driving the growth of the Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market:

Applications:



BFSI

Retail

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Utilities

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Education

Other

Types of Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) available in the Market:

Product Types:



Hardware

Virtual

Cloud

Regions leading the Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Research Questions:

What are the global trends in the Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW)? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market?

What Are Projections of Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW)? What are the raw materials used for Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market? How will the increasing adoption of Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market worth? What was the value of the market In 2022?