Dry Ice Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Dry Ice Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Dry Ice Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | The Dry Ice Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Food and Beverage, Industrial Cleaning, Entertainment Industrial, Others), and Types (Food Grade, Industrial Grade). The Dry Ice market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Linde

Air Liquide

Messer Group

SOL Group

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Polar Ice

Air Products (ACP)

Hunan Kaimeite Gases

The Global Dry Ice market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Dry Ice market covers Food Grade, Industry Grade, etc. The typical players include Linde, Air Liquide, Messer Group, SOL Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, etc. Dry ice is the solid form of carbon dioxide. It is colourless, odourless, non-flammable, and slightly acidic. Dry ice made by liquid CO2 to which is expanded to produce CO2 snow and then compressing it into conveniently sized dry ice blocks and pellets. Dry ice is mainly used for food preservation, machine blast cleaning and other fields.

Global Dry Ice key players include Linde, Messer Group, Air Liquide, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 60%.

APAC is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe, and Americas, both have a share about 55 percent.

In terms of product, Food Grade is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Food and Beverage, followed by Industrial Cleaning, Entertainment Industrial, etc.

In 2020, the global Dry Ice market size was USD 881 million and it is expected to reach USD 1218.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

Dry Ice market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dry Ice market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Dry Ice

Food and Beverage

Industrial Cleaning

Entertainment Industrial

Others

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

