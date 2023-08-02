Safety Footwear Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Safety Footwear Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Safety Footwear Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Safety Footwear Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Mining, Agriculture, Food, Other), and Types (Puncture Resistant Shoes, Slip Resistant Shoes, Antistatic Protection Shoes, Water Resistant Shoes, Heat Resistant Shoes, Other). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Safety Footwear Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 114 Pages long. The Safety Footwear market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Safety Footwear Market worldwide?

Jallatte S.A.S

Dunlop Boots

COFRA

Modyf GmbH & Co. KG

KEEN Footwear

Rahman Group

Rock Fall

CLUTE S.A

V.F.

WOLVERINE

Bova Safety Footwear

Gabri Safety Shoes

Simon

Anbu Safety Industrial

CANIS SAFETY

RAW- POL

BORDER PPE TRADING LLC

SOYUZSPECODEZHDA LTD

Walker Footwear Industries

Bata Industrials

Short Description About Safety Footwear Market:

The Global Safety Footwear market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

A pair of safety footwear (also known as safety shoes) is personal protective equipment for foot protection at work arena. It prevents from getting foot injuries due to chemicals or even bad weather, sharp object edges, hot objects, wet slippery surface, heavy objects falling, falling rolling objects, pinch points, rotary machinery etc. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requires the employers to assure that the employees use protective footwear while working in the areas where there are dangers of foot injuries.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Safety Footwear market size is estimated to be worth US$ 9177 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 12620 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Safety Footwear market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Safety Footwear landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

Global Safety Footwear key players include Bata Industrials, V.F., WOLVERINE, Rahman Group, COFRA, Dunlop Boots, KEEN Footwear, Bova Safety Footwear, CANIS SAFETY, Modyf GmbH & Co. KG,etc. Global top ten manufacturers hold a share about 5%. China is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by India and Southeast Asia, total have a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Puncture Resistant Shoes is the largest segment, with a share over 25%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Construction, followed by Manufacturing and Oil & Gas.

This report focuses on Safety Footwear volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Safety Footwear market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa and Latin America, etc.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Safety Footwear Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Safety Footwear

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Mining

Agriculture

Food

Other

What are the types of Safety Footwear available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Safety Footwear market share In 2022.

Puncture Resistant Shoes

Slip Resistant Shoes

Antistatic Protection Shoes

Water Resistant Shoes

Heat Resistant Shoes

Other

Which regions are leading the Safety Footwear Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

