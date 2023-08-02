Flower Pots and Planters Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Flower Pots and Planters Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Flower Pots and Planters Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Flower Pots and Planters Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Commercial, Municipal, Residential, Other), and Types (Plastic, Ceramics, Wood, Fiber Glass, Other). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Flower Pots and Planters Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 114 Pages long. The Flower Pots and Planters market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Short Description About Flower Pots and Planters Market:

The Global Flower Pots and Planters market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Flower Pots and Planters industry can be broken down into several segments, Plastic, Ceramics, Wood, Fiber Glass, Other, etc.

Across the world, the major players cover The HC Companies, Keter, Scheurich, Jelenia, Lechuza, Pöppelmann/Teku, Southern Patio/Ames, ELHO, Soendgen Keramik, Grosfillex, etc.

Flower Pots and Planters are the container which can be used for planting flowers small trees and other plants. Usually, planters are bigger than flower pots. There are a variety of materials for flower pots and planters, such as plastic, ceramics, wood, fiber glass, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flower Pots and Planters Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Flower Pots and Planters market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1868.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2450 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Plastic accounting for % of the Flower Pots and Planters global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Commercial segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global core flower pots and planters manufacturers include The HC Companies, Keter, Scheurich etc.The top 3 companies hold a share about 27%.Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Europe and North America with the share about 25% and 20%.In terms of product, plastic is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is commercial, followed by residential.

