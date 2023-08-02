Beach Chair Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Beach Chair

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Beach Chair Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Beach Chair Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Online Sales, Offline Sales), and Types (Metal Beach Chair, WoodBeach Chair, Plastic Beach Chair). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Beach Chair Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 103 Pages long. The Beach Chair market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Beach Chair Market worldwide?

Shelter Logic Group

KingCamp

GCI

KIJARO

Telescope Casual Furniture

JGR Copa

Cascade Mountain Tech

Deltess Corp.

Naturehike

Lawn Chair USA

Helinox

Sunshine Leisure Products

Yongkang King Nike

Anywhere Chair Company

Cape Cod Beach Chair Company

Short Description About Beach Chair Market:

The Global Beach Chair market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

A beach chair noun is a comfortable chair with a relaxing seat and a plastic, cloth, or other fabric back that is used mostly at the beach but which also works in various outdoor outings. The chair frames are commonly made of steel, wood, or aluminum.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Beach Chair market size is estimated to be worth US$ 206.4 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 342.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Beach Chair market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Beach Chair landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

Global key players of Beach Chair include Sunshine Leisure Products, Shelter Logic Group, KingCamp, GCI, Telescope Casual Furniture, JGR Copa and Deltess Corp., etc. Top five players occupy for a share about 45%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. In terms of product, Metal Beach Chair is the largest segment, with a share over 72%. In terms of application, Offline Sales is the largest market, with a share over 60%.

This report focuses on Beach Chair volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beach Chair market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, etc.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Beach Chair Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Beach Chair

Online Sales

Offline Sales

What are the types of Beach Chair available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Beach Chair market share In 2022.

Metal Beach Chair

WoodBeach Chair

Plastic Beach Chair

Which regions are leading the Beach Chair Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

