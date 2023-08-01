Pacific Tourism Organisation Embraces Digital Transformation with Pacific Digital Champions Training

This week, Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) staff participated in the Pacific Digital Champions training program as it reinforced its commitment to digital transformation. The Pacific Digital Champions training program is an integral part of SPTOs Digital Transformation Project (Phase 2) and is funded by New Zealand.

Aligned with the SPTO Digital Strategy, the Pacific Digital Champions training program aims to empower individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the digital landscape successfully. As the first pillar of Connections and Capabilities, the Digital Strategy framework, this program emphasizes capacity-building, training, education, and knowledge-sharing.

This instructor-led training session is step one of a five-month training complete with virtual and instructor-led training modules housed in SPTO’s Learning Management System facilitated by Tovuti. After participants complete the instructor-led training, they will get access to the SPTO Training Portal to complete the additional training. The two-day training was led by Digital consultant Russel Easther.

The training is individualized for each Pacific Island and delivered in one-on-one sessions with each Island. Wave One training began in July, in person in New Caledonia, Timor Leste, followed by American Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Samoa, and the Solomon Islands. The remaining countries to participate in the training for August are Tahiti, Cook Islands, Tonga, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, Kiribati, and Wallis & Futuna. Wave Two training will be virtual training until 31st December 2023.

SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker stated that the Pacific Digital Champions training program marks an exciting chapter as SPTO recognises the vital role that digital skills, knowledge, and experience play in the NZMFAT project Phase 2 and the overall implementation of the Digital Strategy.

“The COVID-19 pandemic allowed the region to reset itself, rethink its strategies on what worked and what didn’t pre Covid and rebuild from there. We need to shift our focus to the digital landscape and equip the Pacific tourism industry in the larger countries and our small island states and territories with the knowledge and skill sets. Digital technologies empower the tourism sector to effectively market their destinations internationally. With the support of SPTO, the New Zealand government, participants, and trainers, the future of the region’s tourism industry looks brighter than ever. Together, they are paving the way for a thriving, digitally-driven tourism landscape that will bring new opportunities for growth and success in the post-pandemic era and beyond,” stated Mr Cocker.