Manchin Announces $1.3 Million to Improve West Virginia Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Services

August 01, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,300,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support increased substance use disorder and mental health services at Marshall University and the West Virginia State Department of Health and Human Resources. This funding aims to bolster treatment for those dealing with substance use disorder and severe mental health issues across West Virginia.

“Combatting the drug epidemic continues to be a top priority of mine, and expanding access to substance use disorder treatment and mental healthcare services across the state is crucial to addressing this crisis,” said Senator Manchin. “These investments will help expand treatment and recovery services, as well as strengthen prevention efforts and bolster mental healthcare services. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for the resources needed to end the drug epidemic in our communities.”

Individual awards listed below: