Grants at a Glance: Manchin Announces $56.5 Million for West Virginia in July 2023

August 01, 2023

Charleston, WV – This past July, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $56,536,426 in federal funding for the state of West Virginia. The awards will support a wide variety of West Virginia priorities, including substance use disorder treatment services, airport improvements, innovative research projects and more.

“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I work every day to ensure West Virginia is receiving our fair share of federal resources,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m proud to have announced more than $56 million this past July for a wide range of projects across our great state, from critical healthcare services to AmeriCorps programs and outdoor recreation opportunities. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these awards for years to come, and I will continue working with my bipartisan colleagues on the Appropriations Committee to deliver for the Mountain State.”

Funding totals from federal agencies listed below:

$25,277,584 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

HHS funding will support a wide variety of West Virginia priorities, including Head Start programs, substance use disorder treatment services and the prevention of disease outbreaks.

$13,913,818 – U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)

DOT funding will support improvements at four West Virginia airports.

$4,849,435 – National Science Foundation (NSF)

NSF funding will support a variety of innovative research projects through West Virginia higher education institutions.

$2,850,529 – U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI)

DOI funding will support expanding local outdoor recreation across West Virginia.

$2,547,782 – U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

DHS funding will support West Virginia fire departments and the West Virginia National Guard.

$465,113 – U.S. Department of Labor (DOL)

DOL funding will support the state’s Registered Apprenticeship programs, which helps West Virginians prepare for and connect with good-paying jobs in high-demand industries.

$416,959 – Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)

ARC funding will support an innovative middle school redesign model currently active in five West Virginia school districts.

$133,381 – AmeriCorps

AmeriCorps funding will support approximately 1,500 AmeriCorps volunteers participating in community service activities across West Virginia on the September 11th, 2024 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

$112,106 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

USDA funding will support connecting West Virginia schools with nutritious food from local farmers and producers across the state.

$5,969,719 – Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) Requests

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.