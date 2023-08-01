Discover the Secrets of Cutting-Edge Technology and Creativity at the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology's Magical Innovation & STEAM Tour

ILLINOIS, August 1 - Unlocking Innovation and Creativity at the 2023 Illinois State Fair





SPRINGFIELD - Step into a world of wonder and amazement with the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology's (DoIT) Magical Innovation & STEAM Tour, where innovation and STEAM will be center stage at the 2023 Illinois State Fair.





"Here in Illinois, we are proud to serve as a global hub for all things technology and innovation," said Governor JB Pritzker. "So, I couldn't be more excited that fairgoers will have the opportunity to delve into the world of imagination and science at the Department of Innovation & Technology's Magical Innovation & STEAM Tour exhibit at the Illinois State Fair this summer."





This magical event will transport you to a realm of imagination and discovery, with special guests and interactive exhibits that showcase the latest advancements in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).





"We're thrilled to bring the Magical Innovation and STEAM tour to the Illinois State Fair this year. The fair is a celebration of all the wonderful things our state has to offer, and we're excited to be a part of it," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Acting Secretary & State CIO Sanjay Gupta. "Our goal is to inspire and educate attendees about the latest advancements in STEAM. Get ready to be dazzled by the magic of innovation."





Starting August 10th, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of fun and educational activites at the Governor's Tent located at Brian Raney Avenue and Main Street, including:





August 14: DoIT and the DoIT and the Illinois Century Network will offer an opportunity to explore the latest in virtual reality technology.

• August 15: DoIT and DoIT and Google will showcase generative AI and teachable machines.

• August 18-19: DoIT and DoIT and Verizon will be on-site, providing an augmented reality display allowing visitors to experience the latest in immersive technology.

• August 20: The DoIT STEAM Team will host a STEAM festival of trivia.



