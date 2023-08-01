Illinois Celebrates Contour Airlines' New Flight Route Between Chicago and Marion

ILLINOIS, August 1 - Starting Today, New Route Provides Direct Flights Between O'Hare International Airport and Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois for the First Time - Expanding a Key Pathway Between Southern Illinois and Chicago





CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today celebrated Contour Airlines' "first flight" - the very first flight of a new route established between Chicago and Marion. The new route will make Southern Illinois more accessible for business travel and visiting family and friends, while opening the door to the many tourism gems and attractions throughout each region.





"From roads and bridges to airports and transit, my administration is committed to transforming our state's transportation systems so Illinoisans can get to where they're going safely, efficiently, and affordable," said Governor JB Pritzker. "And today, I couldn't be happier to celebrate Contour Airlines' ‘first flight' from Chicago to Marion—opening up doors and creating opportunities for Northern and Southern Illinoisans alike."





"We are so pleased to add Chicago to the Contour network and to introduce fast and reliable regional jet service to our new EAS communities. Together with our interline partner, American Airlines, these new flights make travel easy and affordable by providing seamless connectivity to destinations around the world," said Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz.





The new route will offer daily direct passenger flights between O'Hare in Chicago and Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion, making travel between Southern Illinois and Chicago more seamless, accessible, and affordable. This marks the first time a passenger route between O'Hare and Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois is being offered.





"The Contour Airline's first-ever direct flight between Chicago and Marion will help keep our communities connected, making travel easier for our families and tourists so Illinois can move forward together," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. "Our administration continues to focus on building bridges through fast and reliable transportation. With this new route system, we are opening doors that will support our local economies and provide accessible pathways to the diverse regions that make Illinois so vibrant."





In support of the new flight route, the Airport Authority in Marion - which oversees Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois - will receive a $1.4 million grant through DCEO.





"This new flight route will support countless business opportunities and expand tourism between Northeast and Southern Illinois," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "The new daily route between Chicago and Marion is great for economic development and adds to Illinois' reputation as a world-class leader in infrastructure and travel access."





"Infrastructure has allowed Chicago to become one of the premier cities in the world and these capillary connections are key to its shining success," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "We are excited about the bright future of this new route, ensuring seamless and affordable travel experiences between Chicago and downstate Illinois."





Contour Airlines' new routes - which also include daily routes to Kirksville, Missouri, and Owensboro, Kentucky - are part of the federal government's Essential Air Service (EAS) program, aimed at maintaining air services to smaller communities. Contour's air service to all three destinations will be offered 12 times per week, with twice-daily service scheduled five days per week and once-daily service scheduled twice a week.





"I'm honored to take the inaugural flight as part of Contour Airline's new route from O'Hare to Marion Veteran's Airport," said Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg). "This new flight route will present a great opportunity for folks across Southern Illinois and the entire state as it makes the region more accessible - expanding possibilities for business and leisure travel. I'm thankful to Governor Pritzker for his support in our transportation opportunities and commitment to Southern Illinois economic development!"





About Contour Airlines

Contour Airlines was founded in 2016 as the regional airline brand of Contour Aviation, one of the largest Part 135 operators in the country as measured by hours flown. The carrier provides critical air service to 28 cities across the country, including 20 Essential Air Service communities, using a growing fleet of Embraer regional jets. Based in Smyrna, TN, Contour Aviation also offers private jet charter, aircraft management services, and retail aircraft maintenance in addition to operating the FBO at the John C. Tune Airport in Nashville. Tickets for Contour Airlines service can be purchased at contourairlines.com



