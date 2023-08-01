Submit Release
IDNR's 2023-2024 Illinois hunting and trapping digest now available

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, August 1 - The 2023-2024 Illinois Digest of Hunting and Trapping Regulations is now available online, and printed copies will be available in Conservation World during the 2023 Illinois State Fair Aug. 10-20.



"IDNR is pleased to make this informative digest available to hunters and trappers, who are essential partners in conservation and management of Illinois' wildlife," said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. "This annual guide provides a detailed review of hunting and trapping season dates, possession limits, hunting zone boundaries, statewide hunting regulations, license and permit details, and other useful information. IDNR wishes hunters a safe and successful season."



The following late-summer hunting opportunities are available in Illinois:


Squirrel

Aug. 1, 2023-Feb. 15, 2024

Location: Statewide

(Except Nov. 17-19 and Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in counties open for firearm deer hunting)

Daily limit: 5

Possession limit: 10


Dove (mourning and white-winged)

Sept. 1-Nov. 14, 2023, and Dec. 26, 2023-Jan. 9, 2024

Location: Statewide

Daily limit: 15

Possession limit: 45


Teal (early season)

Sept. 9-24, 2023

Location: Statewide (all zones)

Daily limit: 6

Possession limit: 18


Rail (Sora and Virginia only)

Sept. 9-Nov. 17, 2023

Location: Statewide (all zones)

Daily limit: 25

Possession limit: 75


Snipe (Wilson's snipe)

Sept. 9-Dec. 24, 2023

Location: Statewide (all zones)

Daily limit: 8

Possession limit: 24


Canada Geese (early season)

Sept. 1-15, 2023

Location: North and Central zones

Daily limit: 5

Possession limit: 15

Location: South Central and South zones

Daily limit: 2

Possession limit: 6


"Zone" refers to waterfowl hunting zones established in Illinois per U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regulations. For more details and a map of waterfowl zones and season dates for the period of 2021-2025, visit https://bit.ly/ILwaterfowlzones.

