With the completion of temporary repairs to the Highway 17A crossing over Highway 99, southbound travel across the structure has been reinstated using the northbound HOV/transit lane.

Northbound HOV and bus traffic must use the general-purpose Highway 99 on-ramp lane to access Highway 99 northbound. This is a change to the normal traffic pattern. Drivers should follow signage, use caution and allow additional travel time.

The Highway 17A crossing over Highway 99 was damaged by a collision on July 18, 2023. The regular southbound lane will remain closed until permanent repairs can be made.

Permanent repairs will begin as soon as the design is completed and approved. While a construction schedule isn’t yet available, the repair is significant and is expected to take several months to complete. Once the permanent repairs get underway, further closures may be needed. Drivers will be notified of any impacts to traffic in advance.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/