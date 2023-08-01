MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, July 24, 2023, to Monday, July 31, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, July 24, 2023, through Monday, July 31, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 51 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, July 24, 2023

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of P Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Korriek Akinwale Akinola, of Southeast, D.C., for Murder I and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-120-020

A Clerke .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 200 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-120-168

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Glock 19 .45 caliber handgun, and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Lamar Wright, of Southeast, D.C., 22-year-old Corey Heard, of Northeast, D.C., and 26-year-old Tayvon Alonzo Dais, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 23-089-516

A Taurus Spectrum 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 16th Street and Park Road, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 33-year-old Bianca Ann Bynum, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Theft Second Degree, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Oblate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 23-120-751

A Heckler & Koch VP-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Tanner Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-120-874

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-120-915

A Century Arms C-39 V2 7.62x39 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 23-121-009

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace, Northeast. CCN: 23-121-130

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Shawn Junio Tyson, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-121-289

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-121-349

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-121-482

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Newton Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Anthony Eugene Barnes, of Northwest D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-121-520

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Kalil Fewel, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-121-531

Thursday, July 27, 2023

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Lavon Delonte Glover, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-121-738

A Taurus PT-957 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Fort DuPont Drive, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Altn Walker Holloman, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-121-751

A Springfield Armory XD-9 was recovered in the 5000 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-121-920

A Remington Arms Target Master 510 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 6200 block of Utah Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-121-958

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 46th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Damien Marquez Raeford, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-122-110

Friday, July 28, 2023

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-122-475

A Winchester Repeating Arms 68 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-122-511

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-122-639

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun, a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, a Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun, and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 2700 block of Douglas Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-122-755

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of

Eighth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Justin Allen Cuffie, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-122-895

Saturday, July 29, 2023

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Antoine Bryant, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-122-920

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 17900 block of De Sales Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-122-958

A BB gun was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 23-123-308

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Marquis Antwon Workman, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-123-434

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Beltsville, MD, 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-123-518

Sunday, July 30, 2023

A BB gun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Christian Campbell, of Germantown, MD, for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 23-123-534

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Ronald Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-123-564

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-123-585

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Stanley Kamara, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Unlawful Possession/Transfer of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-123-588

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Deonte Alexander Eugene Dodd, of Bowie, MD, and 34-year-old Lawrence Touchukwu Edekobi, of Lanham, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-123-622

A Cobra Colt .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 300 block of Taylor Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-123-649

A Glock 19 9mm was recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-123-796

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Travon Justin McCrae, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-123-984

A Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 18th Place, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 20-year-old Charlie Laster, of Northeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Tyris Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Robbery, Burglary in the First Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-123-988

A Sig Sauer SP-2022 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. CCN: 23-124-072

Monday, July 31, 2023

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Elliot Lee Lenear, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-124-693

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-124-703

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of 47th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Donovan Cayard, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-124-714

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###