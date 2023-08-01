Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,842 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2300 Block of 13th Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the 2300 block of 13th Place, Northeast.

 

At approximately 4:48 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 24-year-old Terence Akindo, of Upper Marlboro, MD.

 

On Monday, July 31, 2023, 37-year-old Anthony Green, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2300 Block of 13th Place, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more