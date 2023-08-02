Berlin Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Mischief, Noise in the Nighttime

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3004293

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 07/31/2023 at approximately 0228 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Loomis Hill Rd., Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release; Violation of Abuse Prevention Order; Unlawful Mischief; Noise in the Nighttime

ACCUSED: John Neville

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: Various residents in the area of Loomis Hill Rd.

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that John Neville was in violation of his conditions of release. Subsequent investigation revealed numerous victims of various offenses, to include Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Mischief, and Noise in the Nighttime. Following a court appearance regarding an unrelated case, Neville was cited to appear to answer to the above charges and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

