Trade Show: Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE)Sep14

The Idaho Department of Commerce is pleased to announce that we are exhibiting at the Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE) in Taipei, Taiwan September 14-16, 2023. If you are interested in the Taiwan market, you won’t want to miss this opportunity!

This will be our 4th Idaho Pavilion at this event to promote Idaho and to share the space with Idaho companies. With our SE Asia Trade Office Manager, Eddie Yen, on the ground in Taipei, he will assist companies with pre-departure planning, translating and printing needs as well as support during the show.

Who should participate?

Aviation components, parts, engines and systems

Control & navigation equipment

Aircraft equipment & maintenance

UAV/UAS & light aircrafts

Commercial & leisure aircrafts

Naval security systems and munitions

Land defense weapons, vehicles, robotics and training

Homeland security and peace support equipment

Counterterrorism and special operations and forces equipment

(For a full list of exhibitor profiles, click here.)

This exhibition is only presented every other year and is sponsored by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Mostly focused on a Taiwanese audience, this niche show, in 2019 attracted 159 exhibitors from 7 countries, 794 booths, 347 overseas buyers as well as 42,705 domestic visitors.

For questions please contact Tina Salisbury.