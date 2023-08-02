SmartSites Co-founder Michael Melen Is Speaking At The Law 2.0 Conference

The Law 2.0 Conference, renowned for its innovative exploration of LegalTech and evolving legal trends, announces the participation of Michael Melen.

The session, " Law Firm Marketing Strategies: A Need Of The Hour?", is scheduled for July 11, 2023, at 9:00 AM at the Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, USA.Renowned for his forward-thinking strategies and leadership in digital marketing and law, Melen's role in this panel underscores the Law 2.0 Conference's commitment to delivering insights from the industry's pioneering figures.The Law 2.0 Conference offers an unparalleled platform for the global legal community to delve into significant emerging trends and technologies in the legal sector. Melen's inclusion highlights the conference's dedication to empowering legal professionals to navigate the increasingly complex and interconnected digital legal landscape.Melen's panel discussion is set to provide invaluable insights into the rapidly evolving field of legal marketing. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to learn from his vast experience as a digital marketing specialist, gaining a comprehensive understanding of how contemporary marketing strategies can revolutionize law firm operations."As law firms increasingly recognize the need to differentiate themselves in a dynamic marketplace, this panel discussion is designed to provide them with practical, actionable strategies," said Michael Melen. "The Law 2.0 Conference is a must-attend event for legal professionals, including attorneys, policymakers, legal consultants, law firm representatives, arbitrators, mediators, and law students."2023's agenda promises to offer insights into AI-driven legal research, intellectual property regulations, digital dispute resolution, and more.For more information about the Law 2.0 Conference and to register for the event, contact SmartSites at https://www.smartsites.com/contact About the Law 2.0 ConferenceThe Law 2.0 Conference is a premier legal event that showcases emerging trends and technologies reshaping the legal industry. The conference serves as a platform for legal professionals to network, learn, and share insights about the challenges and opportunities in today's globalized business environment.