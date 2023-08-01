Pelosi Statement on Indictment of Former President Trump

Submit Release
San Francisco – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after a federal grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump on charges related to alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election:

“The charges alleged in this indictment are very serious, and they must play out through the legal process, peacefully and without any outside interference.  Like every criminal defendant, the former President is innocent until proven guilty.  Our Founders made clear that, in the United States of America, no one is above the law – not even the former President of the United States.

“Through the meticulous and patriotic work of the bipartisan Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack, evidence was uncovered about the sinister plot to overturn the presidential election and prevent the peaceful transfer of power, which culminated in deadly insurrection.  Now, following the Justice Department’s further investigation, a federal grand jury has indicted the former President.

“As this case proceeds through the courts, justice must be done according to the facts and the law.”

