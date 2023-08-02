SmartSites Named to Best Company's 2023 Companies to Watch List
SmartSites, a trusted digital marketing agency, has made it to Best Company's esteemed 2023 Companies to Watch list.
We're incredibly proud of our team's achievement and are motivated to continue leading the charge in the digital marketing landscape.”PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Company annually highlights 28 standout businesses from a variety of industries that have demonstrated significant promise in areas such as financial performance, product and service innovation, customer-centricity, or influential leadership. As the only digital marketing agency recognized in the Business Services category this year, this honor underscores SmartSites' robust financial performance, innovative services, unwavering customer focus, and influential leadership.
— Michael Melen
Best Company's unique "Best Rank" algorithm transparently ranks companies based on the average score of reviews (72.5%), the volume of reviews (22.5%), and responsiveness to reviews (5%). Each review undergoes a stringent seven-point check by the Review Integrity Team, ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of feedback. The Companies to Watch list serves as a trusted resource for consumers and a beacon of excellence for businesses striving to set industry benchmarks.
"We're delighted to be featured on Best Company's Companies to Watch list," said Michael Melen (Co-Founder at SmartSites). "This recognition validates our commitment to delivering exceptional digital marketing services, driving innovation, and prioritizing our clients. We're incredibly proud of our team's achievement and are motivated to continue leading the charge in the digital marketing landscape."
Looking ahead, SmartSites anticipates a promising future. The agency aims to continue innovating, exceeding customer expectations, and earning further recognition in its industry.
For more information about the award, please visit https://bestcompany.com/resources/best-company-companies-to-watch-2023.
About Best Company
Best Company, founded in 2011, is a consumer review site lauded for its transparency and commitment to real customer reviews. Originating from the founders' aspiration to create an ethical, reliable review platform, Best Company empowers consumers to make informed purchasing decisions. Best Company's dedication to transparency and review integrity has made it a trusted resource for both consumers and businesses. The Companies to Watch list, derived from this transparent ranking system, is a prestigious acknowledgement that rewards service quality and encourages consumer confidence.
About SmartSites
Founded by Michael Melen and Alex Melen, SmartSites (https://www.smartsites.com) is a full-service online advertising agency that offers website design and development, SEO, and PPC marketing services. They have a diverse team of designers, developers, and strategists that span across the globe. Michael Melen currently serves as the Co-CEO and COO and is deeply involved in Search Engine Optimization and Online Marketing. He is also the founder of Backlink Build. Alex Melen is an Award-Winning Entrepreneur & Keynote Speaker, and founder of web hosting company T35 Hosting (founded 1997). Today, SmartSites manages over $100MM/year in advertising spend and has been featured in the Inc. 5000 for six consecutive years as one of the fastest growing digital agencies.
Website: https://www.smartsites.com | Phone: 201-870-6000 | Email: contact@smartsites.com | Address: 45 Eisenhower Drive, Suite 520, Paramus, New Jersey 07652
Chad Faith
SmartSites
+1 2018706000
email us here