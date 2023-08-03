Two New Singles Released for Artist 'NoTBernard': "Everything" and "Don't Know" from American Cameroonian Artist

NotBernard Logo NotBernard AfroPop Artist Everything Album cover

MATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Rising music sensation ' NoTBernard ' delights fans and music enthusiasts alike with the release of not one, but two captivating singles - " Everything " and " Don't Know ." Hailing from the fusion of American and Cameroonian cultures, 'NoTBernard' brings a fresh and unique blend of talent to the music scene.Released on July 28, 2023, both singles are now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music. Music lovers are in for a treat as they embark on a soul-stirring musical journey with 'NoTBernard's' distinct artistry and captivating vocals.In addition to the two soulful singles, 'NoTBernard' is proud to introduce his first mesmerizing Afrobeat music video for the hit track "Everything." This vibrant and visually enchanting video brings to life the essence of the song, promising to leave audiences enthralled and immersed in the artist's creative vision.Distributed and owned by the esteemed 'Astronot' Productions, the release of "Everything" and "Don't Know" marks a significant milestone in 'NoTBernard's' blossoming music career. With the support of 'Astronot' Productions, the artist's musical vision is poised to captivate audiences worldwide."We are thrilled to share these two remarkable singles with the world," says 'NoTBernard.' "Each track carries a piece of my journey, my culture, and my passion for music. I hope these songs resonate with listeners and bring joy and inspiration to their lives."With an unmistakable blend of musical influences and a powerful voice, 'NoTBernard' brings a refreshing perspective to the music industry. Through his distinctive sound and heartfelt lyrics, he aims to connect with listeners on a deeply emotional level, transcending boundaries and culturesAs 'NoTBernard' takes the music world by storm, media outlets, fans, and music aficionados are encouraged to explore the singles "Everything" and "Don't Know" on their favorite streaming platforms. Be sure to catch the captivating Afrobeat music video for "Everything," as 'NoTBernard' invites audiences to embark on an unforgettable visual journey.About 'NoTBernard':'NoTBernard' is an emerging American Cameroonian artist who infuses his music with diverse cultural influences, creating a harmonious blend of soulful melodies, Afrobeat rhythms, rap and powerful storytelling. He has several singles as an homage to his upbringing in the United States. This California boy has a passion for music that knows no bounds, 'NoTBernard' is set to make a lasting impact on the global music scene.About 'Astronot' Productions:'Astronot' Productions is a prominent music production company dedicated to discovering and nurturing exceptional musical talents. With a strong commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality productions, 'Astronot' Productions takes pride in supporting artists like 'NoTBernard' in realizing their musical visions.

