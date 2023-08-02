Southern Cross Mats Paving The Way Towards Sustainable Fitness With Environmentally Friendly Gym Mats
Southern Cross Mats is becoming a global eco-leader, using recycled rubber and eco-shipping to create the most environmentally friendly gym mats.
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Cross Mats, the leading provider of high-quality gym mats, is proud to announce its latest initiative aimed at reducing its carbon footprint and contributing to a greener future. The company is taking significant strides in sustainability by incorporating more recycled rubber in its rubber mats and repurposing EVA off-cuts in its jigsaw mats. This environmentally conscious move, combined with longer shipping times from vessels traveling at reduced speed to conserve fuel, solidifies Southern Cross Mats' position as one of the most environmentally friendly gym mat suppliers globally.
Southern Cross Mats has always been committed to providing exceptional products and unparalleled customer service. Now, the company is reinforcing its dedication to environmental responsibility by proactively seeking ways to minimize its ecological impact. By sourcing and incorporating more recycled rubber into their rubber mats, Southern Cross Mats aims to reduce the demand for new raw materials and promote the recycling of waste rubber, contributing to a more circular economy.
Additionally, the company has found innovative ways to repurpose EVA off-cuts in its jigsaw mats, minimizing waste and giving a second life to materials that would otherwise end up in landfills. This resourceful approach not only reduces the environmental burden but also aligns with Southern Cross Mats' vision of creating a more sustainable and eco-friendly future for the fitness industry.
Moreover, Southern Cross Mats is leading the way in eco-friendly shipping practices. The company has made a conscious decision to opt for longer shipping times by choosing vessels that travel at reduced speeds to conserve fuel. This strategic approach not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also supports the global efforts to combat climate change.
"We believe that sustainability is a collective responsibility, and as a leading provider of gym mats, we have the power to make a positive impact on the environment," said Steven Tadic, CEO of Southern Cross Mats. "Our commitment to using more recycled materials and implementing eco-friendly shipping practices is a testament to our dedication to a greener future."
Southern Cross Mats' continued efforts to be at the forefront of environmental stewardship in the fitness industry have earned the company recognition as one of the most environmentally friendly gym mat suppliers worldwide. The company's clients can now be assured that their fitness journey is not only benefiting their health but also the health of the planet.
About Southern Cross Mats:
Southern Cross Mats, based in Sydney, Australia, is a leading provider of gym mats and fitness equipment to customers both domestically and internationally. The company takes pride in offering premium quality products while striving to make a positive impact on the environment by implementing sustainable practices and using recycled materials.
