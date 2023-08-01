FEMA to Highlight Hazard Mitigation Projects Nationwide, Announce Additional Climate Resilience Funding During Disaster Resilience Month

WASHINGTON -- To celebrate Disaster Resilience Month, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell will travel across the country to highlight community mitigation projects nationwide throughout the month of August.

During August, the agency will also announce the final project selections for the FY2022 Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance annual grant programs, along with funding allotments for the 2023 funding cycle for both programs. In total, President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided $7 billion for FEMA to help communities build resilience and reduce disaster loss and suffering, including $900 million last funding cycle.

“Helping people before, during and after disasters starts with ensuring communities across the country have the resources they need to build with resilience. That’s why this Disaster Resilience Month we will be hitting the road to showcase hazard mitigation projects that protect people and property from natural disasters,” said Administrator Criswell. “Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we will be able to make these historic investments in communities nationwide.”

FEMA will also announce the preliminary Community Disaster Resilience Zone designations so federal financial support can target resilience projects that will help communities reduce the impact of climate change and other natural hazards. FEMA regions will also host local events highlighting the importance of climate resilience.

Follow along on FEMA.gov for announcements and related content regarding this month’s activities, grant selections and funding announcements.