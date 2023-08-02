Boca Raton Attorney Barry Siegel’s New Book Is A Guide for Adult Children

Now Available On Amazon Barry Siegel Esq. Author of Caught In The Middle: Juggling Your Elderly Parents' Affairs While Raising Your Own Family

New Book Explores Raising Young Children While Caring For Aging Parents: “Caught In The Middle”

Every situation and each family is unique. If you're feeling "caught in the middle," I encourage you to read this book. It could help you save time, money, and stress.” — Barry D. Siegel, Esq.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you "caught in the middle"? If you're raising young children while also caring for aging parents, you're not alone. Millions of people are in the "sandwich generation," and it can be a stressful and overwhelming experience.

But help is on the way!

Boca Raton attorney Barry Siegel has written a new book called "Caught In The Middle: Juggling Your Elderly Parents' Affairs While Raising Your Own Family."

In this book, Siegel shares his 30 years of experience in elder law to provide practical strategies for handling the challenges of the sandwich generation. He covers topics such as:

• How to communicate with your parents about their needs

• How to find and pay for elder care

• How to protect your parents' assets

• How to plan for your own future

"Caught in the Middle" is not a step-by-step roadmap," says Siegel. "Every situation and each family is unique. However, the book does provide a wealth of information and resources that can help you navigate this difficult stage of life. If you're feeling "caught in the middle," I encourage you to read this book. It could help you save time, money, and stress."

"Caught In The Middle" is available now on Amazon:

