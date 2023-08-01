If you (re)build it... they will come

Although a long way from the Iowa farm where the Field of Dreams was built, the Potlatch River is home to the largest spawning area of wild steelhead in the lower Clearwater River basin. Currently, there are efforts underway to restore habitat and enhance the production of wild steelhead in the basin. For example, the removal of passage barriers, such as dams, roads, and culverts can allow migratory steelhead to access upstream spawning and juvenile rearing habitats.

One example of such a barrier was a 170-foot-long culvert on Big Meadow Creek, a tributary to the lower Potlatch River. Because of how the culvert was designed, flows were too low in the summer and too high in the spring to allow fish to move upstream. In fact, fish upstream of the culvert were thought to have been isolated since the early 1970s. In response, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game modified the culvert in 2018 by installing baffles along the bottom. This slowed flows in the spring and retained water in the summer making it possible for steelhead to access an additional 10 miles of stream habitat!