MyTown Health Acquires St. Camillus Urgent Care & Family Practice, Extending Compassionate Care to Patients in Kentucky
MyTown Health Partners & St. Camillus Urgent Care unite to extend MTHP's mission, offering high-quality care to underserved in KentuckyOWENSBORO, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MyTown Health Partners ("MTHP"), a comprehensive practice management services organization recently formed by Webster Equity Partners, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of St. Camillus Urgent Care & Family Practice. This strategic partnership will extend MTHP's mission of compassionate care to patients in need and marks an important milestone in the organization's growth in Kentucky.
"We are thrilled to welcome St. Camillus Urgent Care & Family Practice into the MyTown Health Partners family," said Matt Flynn, CEO of MyTown Health Partners. "The name 'St. Camillus' itself is synonymous with a focus on the care and support for those in need, and it perfectly resonates with our mission of ensuring compassionate care to underserved populations. Through this acquisition, we aim to amplify our efforts and expand our presence into our fifth state of operation."
"The acquisition of St. Camillus by MyTown Health Partners is a perfect alignment of vision between the two companies. This merger will enable St. Camillus to expand its services and capabilities throughout western Kentucky," said Keith Evans, co-founder of St. Camillus. "In my mind, it's a win for both entities and the community at large."
By joining forces, MyTown Health Partners and St. Camillus Urgent Care & Family Practice will bring together their collective resources and expertise to address the healthcare needs of patients in Western Kentucky. MyTown Health Partners is committed to delivering high-quality care to underserved communities, and this acquisition adds new growth opportunities for MTHP as it expands into Kentucky.
"MyTown Health Partners will continue the work of St. Camillus Urgent Care and Family Practice by prioritizing patients in need, regardless of their socioeconomic backgrounds," stated Matt Flynn.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, MyTown Health Partners will identify and partner with leading rural and urban healthcare providers who wish to pursue a strategic partnership with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their local markets. By joining MTHP, physicians will continue to be able to focus on delivering excellent patient care to their communities while benefiting from collaboration with MyTown Health Partners’ resources, management team, and targeted investments.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with MyTown Health Partners, contact Katie Testa at ktesta@mytownhealthpartners.com
ABOUT MY TOWN HEALTH PARTNERS
MyTown Health Partners is a growing network of mission driven healthcare providers that share a focus on delivering high quality, outcome driven care to medically underserved communities. For additional information on MyTown Health Partners, please visit www.mytownhealthpartners.com.
ABOUT WEBSTER EQUITY PARTNERS
Founded in 2003, Webster is a private equity firm that focuses on high-impact growth strategies that seek to deliver optimal outcomes for our investors, portfolio companies, and the communities that we serve. Our mission is to deliver superior returns to our partners through the investment in and development of purpose driven patient-centric healthcare organizations dedicated to providing best of class clinical care and service to their patients. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit https://websterequitypartners.com/
Kathleen Testa
MyTown Health Partners
+18666986961 ext.
ktesta@mytownhealthpartners.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn