Dr. Ji Han

Owner of NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management, Ji Han MD, Announces New Care Facility

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NY Spine Care, under the leadership of Ji Han, is renowned for providing interventional pain management that specializes in treating chronic or acute pain. Their experienced physicians are dedicated to helping patients with various conditions like arm pain, shoulder pain, finger pain, back pain, foot pain, and more. Patients can always expect quality care and individualized treatment plans that are designed to achieve the best possible outcome. Recently, to enhance their practice of pain management, NY Spine Care has opened a state-of-the-art, 8000 square-foot facility dedicated to interventional pain management. The new facility is expected to provide a comfortable treatment environment to patients while enabling physicians to offer expanded treatment options to ensure their patients receive optimal care.

NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management has recently created a stunning new facility that spans over 8000 square feet. This facility has been created with the goal of providing a safe and clean space for individuals to come and receive treatment for their various conditions. As the owner of the facility, Ji Han MD has had a leading role in the creation of this new space. He has made sure that the most modern technology, tools, and resources are available to their patients.

NY Spine Care understands the importance of individualized treatment, and therefore, strives to provide a personalized integrated approach to patient care. Their new facility is grand in size, and has been designed to accommodate any patient's needs appropriately. By prioritizing the well-being and comfort of their patients, NY Spine Care aims to improve their patients' overall quality of life.

Dr. Ji Han is a highly experienced anesthesiologist who has dedicated his career to helping patients manage their pain. With over 20 years of professional experience, Dr. Han has become a leading expert in the field of Pain Management. He earned his degree at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2002 and has since held several distinguished positions, including Director of Pain Management at both New York Presbyterian Hospital-Queens and Queens Medical Associates Center. Dr. Han completed his residency training at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center and fellowship training at Weill Cornell Medical Center, the Hospital for Special Surgery, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Institute. He has a proven track record of providing compassionate care to his patients, and his expertise has helped countless individuals find relief from their pain.

Dr. Han believes in providing the most authentic and personalized care for his patients. He recognizes the intricate nature of pain and the crucial role it plays in our lives. As such, Dr. Han adopts an evidence-based approach to pain management, where he takes into account the unique medical history, physical and emotional needs of his patients in delivering care. He understands that treating pain is more than just prescribing medications or administering injections. Rather, it requires an in-depth understanding of the patient's psyche, their personal preferences, and their expectations. Therefore, Dr. Han tailors his treatment plan to each patient individually, recognizing that a "one size fits all" approach is not sufficient. His passion for delivering genuine care and alleviating pain has endeared him to his patients, earning him their trust and loyalty

NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management offers a wide range of pain management services to individuals with various conditions. From back pain to joint pain, they are equipped to treat it all. Additionally, they also treat nerve pain, migraines, carpal tunnel syndrome, and many other conditions. Their treatments are also extensive, spanning from epidural injections to spinal cord stimulation. They specialize in regenerative medicine, medial branch blocks, and facet joint injections. Overall, the team at NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management is dedicated to providing individualized care to each patient, tailoring their services to the specific needs of the individual.

To learn more about how Dr. Ji Han’s NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management can help you and to visit their new facility visit :https://www.nyspinecarepain.com

