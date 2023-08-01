Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,433 in the last 365 days.

Statement Regarding Termination of CooperCompanies’ Attempted Acquisition of Cook Medical’s Reproductive Health Business

The Federal Trade Commission has learned that the Cooper Companies Inc. has terminated its $875 million acquisition of Cook Medical Holdings, LLC’s reproductive health business. In response, FTC Bureau of Competition Director Holly Vedova issued this statement:

“Following a full-phase investigation by FTC staff, CooperCompanies’ decision to abandon this proposed acquisition ensures that critical reproductive health markets remain competitive. The FTC is committed to protecting patients from higher costs and preserving the incentive to innovate. This deal termination protects competition and is a win for patients. I want to express my appreciation for the cooperation between FTC staff and competition agencies in Australia and the United Kingdom.”

You just read:

Statement Regarding Termination of CooperCompanies’ Attempted Acquisition of Cook Medical’s Reproductive Health Business

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more