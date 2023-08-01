Statement Regarding Termination of CooperCompanies’ Attempted Acquisition of Cook Medical’s Reproductive Health Business

The Federal Trade Commission has learned that the Cooper Companies Inc. has terminated its $875 million acquisition of Cook Medical Holdings, LLC’s reproductive health business. In response, FTC Bureau of Competition Director Holly Vedova issued this statement:

“Following a full-phase investigation by FTC staff, CooperCompanies’ decision to abandon this proposed acquisition ensures that critical reproductive health markets remain competitive. The FTC is committed to protecting patients from higher costs and preserving the incentive to innovate. This deal termination protects competition and is a win for patients. I want to express my appreciation for the cooperation between FTC staff and competition agencies in Australia and the United Kingdom.”