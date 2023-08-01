Governor announces Rural Health Care Delivery Fund applications open

$80 million in funding available for rural providers

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today that providers may apply for the $80 million from the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund created earlier this year as part of the governor’s commitment to expanding health care in New Mexico.

“New Mexicans living in rural parts of our state should have the same access to high-quality and affordable health care, period,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “This fund is a crucial part of our overarching strategy to strengthen our state’s rural health care systems, improve access to care, and advance health equity across New Mexico.”

The funding initiative, spearheaded by Gov. Lujan Grisham, will assist in defraying operating losses for new and expanded health services across rural parts of the state. Applications are open to qualified Medicaid health care providers who offer all kinds of care including primary care, behavioral health, and maternal child health services.

Around the country, rural health providers are faced with geographic isolation and financial strain, making access difficult in these communities. The governor and her administration are committed to bolstering rural health care infrastructure and ensuring the resilience and sustainability of these essential services.

The online application is available to be viewed now and the submission period is August 21, 2023 – October 6, 2023.

An expedited funding track called the “New Mexico Health Care Access Champion” is also available for providers who can implement new services immediately, with an application period of August 21 – September 21, 2023.

The request for applications and process details are available on the HSD website at https://www.hsd.state.nm.us/primary-care-council/.