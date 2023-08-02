Everglades Federal Credit Union Signs Core Contract with CU*SOUTH
FAIRHOPE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CU*SOUTH, a 100% credit union-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides essential products and solutions for credit unions, announced today that Everglades Federal Credit Union has signed a contract to convert to CU*BASE, the CUSO's flagship core processing platform.
With $56 million in assets and nearly 5,300 members, Everglades FCU chose CU*BASE because of its flexibility and versatility, enabling the credit union to offer a wide array of products and services across multiple channels. Because CU*BASE is an all-in-one platform, Everglades will also work with CU*SOUTH to launch a new mobile app with enhanced remote deposit capture, SMS banking, and other key services that integrate seamlessly into CU*BASE.
Additionally, Everglades FCU will take advantage of CU*Spy Online Vault with eSignatures. CU*Spy online vault allows credit unions to store and retrieve various documents electronically, such as reports, receipts, loans, photo IDs, member forms and invoices. This will also allow Everglades to leverage remote signatures to send documents to members for e-signing.
“We are excited to welcome Everglades FCU to our growing network of credit unions that want to enhance their member service and operational efficiency,” said Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH. “We look forward to working with them to ensure a smooth transition and a successful partnership for years to come.”
“We chose CU*BASE because it offers a comprehensive suite of features and functionality that will help us better serve our members and compete in the market,” said Marta Betancourt, President and CEO at Everglades FCU. “We were impressed by the collaborative culture and innovative spirit of CU*SOUTH, and we are confident that they will provide us with the support and guidance we need to grow and thrive.”
About CU*SOUTH
CU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk.com network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth.com.
About Everglades Federal Credit Union
is a member owned financial cooperative organized in order to provide for the financial needs of its owner members, both depositors and borrowers. Opened in 1985, Everglades FCU offers a variety of products and services to meet the financial needs of its members, including checking, savings accounts, loans, online banking and more. Everglades FCU is committed to providing friendly service and supporting the local community. For more information, visit evergladesfcu.com.
