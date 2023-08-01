Submit Release
Acorn, Provider of Remote Monitoring and Control Solutions for Backup Generators, Gas Pipelines, and Other Industrial Assets, Hosts Q2 Investor Call on Thurs., Aug. 10th at 11am ET

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors, and other critical industrial equipment, through its OmniMetrix subsidiary, will host its second quarter ended June 30, 2023 (Q2’23) conference call on Thursday, August 10th at 11:00 a.m. ET. Jan Loeb, President & CEO, and Tracy Clifford, CFO of Acorn & COO of OmniMetrix, will review Acorn’s Q2’23 results, its outlook and offer a question and answer session for investors. Financial results will be released that morning before markets open.

Conference Call & Replay  
Date/Time: Thursday, August 10th at 11:00 am ET
Dial-in Number: 1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int'l)
Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file/transcript will be posted online here
Questions can also be submitted via Email: acfn@catalyst-ir.com
   

About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com) and OmniMetrixTM (www.omnimetrix.net)
Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, a pioneer and leader in Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment, serving tens of thousands of customers including 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies. OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated “demand response” electric grid support via enrolled back-up generators. OmniMetrix solutions monitor critical equipment used by cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution and federal, state and municipal government facilities, in addition to residential back-up generators.

Follow us:   Twitter: @Acorn_IR and @OmniMetrix

Investor Relations Contacts
Catalyst IR
William Jones, 267-987-2082
David Collins, 212-924-9800
acfn@catalyst-ir.com


