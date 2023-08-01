Submit Release
NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Announces Additional $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported net income of $80.3 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, which compares to $74.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and $75.4 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $80.3 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, which compares to $74.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and $74.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company also announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized an additional $200 million share repurchase plan effective through December 31, 2025.

Adam Pollitzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National MI, said, “We’re proud to have again delivered standout results in the second quarter, including continued growth in our high-quality insured portfolio, record profitability and strong returns. We ended the quarter with a robust funding position and our additional $200 million repurchase authorization will provide investors with further ability to directly access value as we continue to perform, grow our earnings and compound book value. Looking forward, we’re well positioned to continue to serve our customers and their borrowers, support our talented team, and deliver sustained long-term performance for our shareholders.”

Selected second quarter 2023 highlights include:

  • Primary insurance-in-force at quarter end was $191.3 billion, compared to $186.7 billion at the end of the first quarter and $168.6 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022
  • Net premiums earned were $126.0 million, compared to $121.8 million in the first quarter and $120.9 million in the second quarter of 2022
  • Total revenue was $142.7 million, compared to $136.8 million in the first quarter and $132.2 million in the second quarter of 2022
  • Underwriting and operating expenses were $27.4 million, compared to $25.8 million in the first quarter and $30.7 million in the second quarter of 2022
  • Insurance claims and claim expenses were $2.9 million, compared to $6.7 million in the first quarter and a benefit of $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2022
  • Shareholders’ equity was $1.7 billion at quarter end and book value per share was $21.25. Book value per share excluding the impact of net unrealized gains and losses in the investment portfolio was $23.53, up 4% compared to $22.56 in the first quarter and 18% compared to $19.91 in the second quarter of 2022
  • Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 18.6%, compared to 17.9% in the first quarter and 19.7% in the second quarter of 2022
  • At quarter-end, total PMIERs available assets were $2.5 billion and net risk-based required assets were $1.3 billion
    Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Change(1) Change(1)
    6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Q/Q Y/Y
INSURANCE METRICS ($billions)
Primary Insurance-in-Force   $ 191.3   $ 186.7   $ 168.6   2 % 13 %
New Insurance Written - NIW            
  Monthly premium   11.3     8.6     15.7   32 % (28)%
  Single premium   0.2     0.2     0.9   15 % (77)%
  Total(2)   11.5     8.7     16.6   31 % (31)%
             
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, $millions, except per share amounts)
             
Net Premiums Earned     126.0     121.8     120.9   3 % 4 %
Insurance Claims and Claim Expenses (Benefits)   2.9     6.7     (3.0 ) (57)% N/A
Underwriting and Operating Expenses   27.4     25.8     30.7   6 % (11)%
Net Income     80.3     74.5     75.4   8 % 6 %
Book Value per Share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses)(3)   23.53     22.56     19.91   4 % 18 %
Loss Ratio     2.3 %   5.5 %   (2.5) %    
Expense Ratio     21.8 %   21.2 %   25.4 %    
                         

(1) Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.
(2) Total may not foot due to rounding.
(3) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholder's equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The company will hold a conference call, which will be webcast live today, August 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website, www.nationalmi.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (844) 481-2708 in the U.S., or (412) 317-0664 internationally by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company in connection therewith may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). The PSLRA provides a "safe harbor" for any forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements about our expectations, outlook, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "may," "predict," "assume," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "perceive," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "intend" and similar words or phrases. All forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may turn out to be inaccurate and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, market and political conditions and policies (including rising interest rates and inflation) and investment results or other conditions that affect the U.S. housing market or the U.S. markets for home mortgages, mortgage insurance, reinsurance and credit risk transfer markets, including the risk related to geopolitical instability, inflation, an economic downturn (including any decline in home prices) or recession, and their impacts on our business, operations and personnel; changes in the charters, business practices, policy, pricing or priorities of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (collectively, the GSEs), which may include decisions that have the impact of decreasing or discontinuing the use of mortgage insurance as credit enhancement generally, or with first time homebuyers or on very high loan-to-value mortgages; or changes in the direction of housing policy objectives of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), such as the FHFA's priority to increase the accessibility to and affordability of homeownership for low-and-moderate income borrowers and underrepresented communities; our ability to remain an eligible mortgage insurer under the private mortgage insurer eligibility requirements (PMIERs) and other requirements imposed by the GSEs, which they may change at any time; retention of our existing certificates of authority in each state and the District of Columbia (D.C.) and our ability to remain a mortgage insurer in good standing in each state and D.C.; our future profitability, liquidity and capital resources; actions of existing competitors, including other private mortgage insurers and government mortgage insurers such as the Federal Housing Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Housing Service and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (collectively, government MIs), and potential market entry by new competitors or consolidation of existing competitors; adoption of new or changes to existing laws, rules and regulations that impact our business or financial condition directly or the mortgage insurance industry generally or their enforcement and implementation by regulators, including the implementation of the final rules defining and/or concerning "Qualified Mortgage" and "Qualified Residential Mortgage"; U.S. federal tax reform and other potential changes in tax law and their impact on us and our operations; legislative or regulatory changes to the GSEs' role in the secondary mortgage market or other changes that could affect the residential mortgage industry generally or mortgage insurance industry in particular; potential legal and regulatory claims, investigations, actions, audits or inquiries that could result in adverse judgements, settlements, fines or other reliefs that could require significant expenditures or have other negative effects on our business; uncertainty relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus and its variants or the measures taken by governmental authorities and other third-parties to contain the spread of COVID-19, including their impact on the global economy, the U.S. housing, real estate, housing finance and mortgage insurance markets, and our business, operations and personnel; our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans, including our ability to access the equity, credit and reinsurance markets and to enter into, and receive approval of, reinsurance arrangements on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, the GSEs and our regulators; lenders, the GSEs, or other market participants seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; our ability to implement our business strategy, including our ability to write mortgage insurance on high quality low down payment residential mortgage loans, implement successfully and on a timely basis, complex infrastructure, systems, procedures, and internal controls to support our business and regulatory and reporting requirements of the insurance industry; our ability to attract and retain a diverse customer base, including the largest mortgage originators; failure of risk management or pricing or investment strategies; decrease in the length of time our insurance policies are in force; emergence of unexpected claim and coverage issues, including claims exceeding our reserves or amounts we had expected to experience; potential adverse impacts arising from natural disasters including, with respect to affected areas, a decline in new business, adverse effects on home prices, and an increase in notices of default on insured mortgages; climate risk and efforts to manage or regulate climate risk by government agencies could affect our business and operations; potential adverse impacts arising from the occurrence of any man-made disasters or public health emergencies, including pandemics; the inability of our counter-parties, including third-party reinsurers, to meet their obligations to us; failure to maintain, improve and continue to develop necessary information technology systems or the failure of technology providers to perform; effectiveness and security of our information technology systems and digital products and services, including the risks these systems, products or services may fail to operate as expected or planned, or expose us to cybersecurity or third-party risks (including exposure of our confidential customer and other confidential information); and ability to recruit, train and retain key personnel. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" detailed in Item 1A of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe the use of the non-GAAP measures of adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio, adjusted combined ratio and book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) enhances the comparability of our fundamental financial performance between periods, and provides relevant information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the company's business performance is evaluated by management. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. These measures have been presented to increase transparency and enhance the comparability of our fundamental operating trends across periods. Other companies may calculate these measures differently; their measures may not be comparable to those we calculate and present.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as GAAP income before tax, excluding the pre-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred.

Adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income, excluding the after-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred. Adjustments to components of pre-tax income are tax effected using the applicable federal statutory tax rate for the respective periods.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for changes in the dilutive effect of non-vested shares that would otherwise have occurred had GAAP net income been calculated in accordance with adjusted net income. There will be no adjustment to weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the periods that non-vested shares are anti-dilutive under GAAP.

Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income on an annualized basis by the average shareholders' equity for the period.

Adjusted expense ratio is defined as GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, divided by net premiums earned.

Adjusted combined ratio is defined as the total of GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions and insurance claims and claims expenses, divided by net premiums earned.

Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholder's equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on investments, divided by shares outstanding.

Although adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio, adjusted combined ratio and book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items: (1) are not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) are impacted by market, economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, and the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

(1) Change in fair value of warrant liability. Outstanding warrants at the end of each reporting period are revalued, and any change in fair value is reported in the statement of operations in the period in which the change occurred. The change in fair value of our warrant liability can vary significantly across periods and is influenced principally by equity market and general economic factors that do not impact or reflect our current period operating results. Furthermore, all unexercised warrants expired in April 2022 and, as such, no change in fair value will be recognized in future reporting periods. We believe trends in our operating performance can be more clearly identified by excluding fluctuations related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability.

(2) Capital markets transaction costs. Capital markets transaction costs result from activities that are undertaken to improve our debt profile or enhance our capital position through activities such as debt refinancing and capital markets reinsurance transactions that may vary in their size and timing due to factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.

(3) Net realized investment gains and losses. The recognition of the net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing is highly discretionary and is influenced by factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles that do not reflect our current period operating results.

(4) Other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items. Items that are the result of unforeseen or uncommon events, and are not expected to recur with frequency in the future. Identification and exclusion of these items provides clarity about the impact special or rare occurrences may have on our current financial performance. Past adjustments under this category include infrequent, unusual or non-operating adjustments related to severance, restricted stock modification and other expenses incurred in connection with the CEO transition announced in September 2021 and the effects of the release of the valuation allowance recorded against our net federal and certain state net deferred tax assets in 2016 and the re-measurement of our net deferred tax assets in connection with tax reform in 2017. We believe such items are infrequent or non-recurring in nature, and are not indicative of the performance of, or ongoing trends in, our primary operating activities or business.

(5) Net unrealized gains and losses on investments. The recognition of the net unrealized gains or losses on investment can vary significantly across periods and is influenced by factors such as interest rate movement, overall market and economic conditions, and tax and capital profiles. These valuation adjustments may not necessarily result in economic gains or losses and not reflective of ongoing operations. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these unrealized gains or losses.

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com
(510) 788-8417


Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) (unaudited) For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
  (In Thousands, except for per share data)
Revenues              
Net premiums earned $ 125,985     $ 120,870     $ 247,739     $ 237,365  
Net investment income   16,518       10,921       31,412       21,120  
Net realized investment gains (losses)         53       (33 )     461  
Other revenues   182       376       346       715  
Total revenues   142,685       132,220       279,464       259,661  
Expenses              
Insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits)   2,873       (3,036 )     9,574       (3,655 )
Underwriting and operating expenses   27,448       30,700       53,234       63,635  
Service expenses   267       336       347       766  
Interest expense   8,048       8,051       16,087       16,092  
Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability         (1,020 )           (1,113 )
Total expenses   38,636       35,031       79,242       75,725  
               
Income before income taxes   104,049       97,189       200,222       183,936  
Income tax expense   23,765       21,745       45,480       40,812  
Net income $ 80,284     $ 75,444     $ 154,742     $ 143,124  
               
Earnings per share              
Basic $ 0.97     $ 0.88     $ 1.86     $ 1.67  
Diluted $ 0.95     $ 0.86     $ 1.83     $ 1.63  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding              
Basic   82,958       85,734       83,277       85,842  
Diluted   84,190       86,577       84,504       86,943  
               
Loss ratio(1)   2.3 %     (2.5) %     3.9 %     (1.5) %
Expense ratio(2)   21.8 %     25.4 %     21.5 %     26.8 %
Combined ratio(3)   24.1 %     22.9 %     25.4 %     25.3 %
               
Net income $ 80,284     $ 75,444     $ 154,742     $ 143,124  
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:              
Unrealized (losses) gains in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (benefit) expense of $(4,120) and $(17,004) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and $4,513 and $(43,180) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively   (15,499 )     (63,967 )     16,977       (162,438 )
Reclassification adjustment for realized (gains) losses included in net income, net of tax expense (benefit) of $0 and $11 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and $(7) and $97 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively         (44 )     26       (367 )
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax   (15,499 )     (64,011 )     17,003       (162,805 )
Comprehensive income (loss) $ 64,785     $ 11,433     $ 171,745     $ (19,681 )
                               

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits) by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets (In Thousands, except for share data)
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,465,556 and $2,352,747 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) $ 2,233,656     $ 2,099,389  
Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $2,222 and $2,176 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)   73,319       44,426  
Premiums receivable   72,367       69,680  
Accrued investment income   17,393       14,144  
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net   61,162       58,564  
Software and equipment, net   32,262       31,930  
Intangible assets and goodwill   3,634       3,634  
Reinsurance recoverable   24,023       21,587  
Prepaid federal income taxes   154,409       154,409  
Other assets   17,625       18,267  
Total assets $ 2,689,850     $ 2,516,030  
       
Liabilities      
Debt $ 396,808     $ 396,051  
Unearned premiums   105,067       123,035  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   72,506       74,576  
Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses   110,448       99,836  
Reinsurance funds withheld   1,696       2,674  
Deferred tax liability, net   242,144       193,859  
Other liabilities   12,226       12,272  
Total liabilities   940,895       902,303  
       
Shareholders' equity      
Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 86,925,030 shares issued and 82,289,763 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 86,472,742 shares issued and 83,549,879 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 (250,000,000 shares authorized)   870       865  
Additional paid-in capital   977,295       972,717  
Treasury Stock, at cost: 4,635,267 and 2,922,863 common shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   (97,675 )     (56,575 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (187,320 )     (204,323 )
Retained earnings   1,055,785       901,043  
Total shareholders' equity   1,748,955       1,613,727  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,689,850     $ 2,516,030  
               


Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations (unaudited)
  As of and for the three months ended   For the six months ended
  6/30/2023   3/31/2023   6/30/2022   06/30/23   6/30/2022
As Reported (In Thousands, except for per share data)
Revenues                  
Net premiums earned $ 125,985     $ 121,754     $ 120,870     $ 247,739     $ 237,365  
Net investment income   16,518       14,894       10,921       31,412       21,120  
Net realized investment (losses) gains         (33 )     53       (33 )     461  
Other revenues   182       164       376       346       715  
Total revenues   142,685       136,779       132,220       279,464       259,661  
Expenses                  
Insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits)   2,873       6,701       (3,036 )     9,574       (3,655 )
Underwriting and operating expenses   27,448       25,786       30,700       53,234       63,635  
Service expenses   267       80       336       347       766  
Interest expense   8,048       8,039       8,051       16,087       16,092  
Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability               (1,020 )           (1,113 )
Total expenses   38,636       40,606       35,031       79,242       75,725  
Income before income taxes   104,049       96,173       97,189       200,222       183,936  
Income tax expense   23,765       21,715       21,745       45,480       40,812  
Net income $ 80,284     $ 74,458     $ 75,444     $ 154,742     $ 143,124  
                   
Adjustments:                  
Net realized investment losses (gains)         33       (53 )     33       (461 )
Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability               (1,020 )           (1,113 )
Capital markets transaction costs               (55 )           205  
Adjusted income before taxes   104,049       96,206       96,061       200,255       182,567  
                   
Income tax expense (benefit) on adjustments (1)         7       (23 )     7       (54 )
Adjusted net income $ 80,284     $ 74,484     $ 74,339     $ 154,768     $ 141,809  
                   
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding   84,190       84,840       86,577       84,504       86,943  
                   
Diluted EPS $ 0.95     $ 0.88     $ 0.86     $ 1.83     $ 1.63  
Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.95     $ 0.88     $ 0.86     $ 1.83     $ 1.63  
                   
Return-on-equity   18.6 %     17.9 %     19.7 %     18.4 %     18.5 %
Adjusted return-on-equity   18.6 %     17.9 %     19.4 %     18.4 %     18.4 %
                   
Expense ratio (2)   21.8 %     21.2 %     25.4 %     21.5 %     26.8 %
Adjusted expense ratio (3)   21.8 %     21.2 %     25.4 %     21.5 %     26.7 %
                   
Combined ratio (4)   24.1 %     26.7 %     22.9 %     25.4 %     25.3 %
Adjusted combined ratio (5)   24.1 %     26.7 %     22.9 %     25.4 %     25.2 %
                   
Book value per share (6) $ 21.25     $ 20.49     $ 18.01          
Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (7) $ 23.53     $ 22.56     $ 19.91          
                               

(1) Marginal tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on our statutory U.S. federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, except for those items that are not eligible for an income tax deduction.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Adjusted expense ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted underwriting and operating expense (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital markets reinsurance transactions) by net premiums earned.
(4) Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of underwriting and operating expenses and insurance claims and claims expenses (benefit) by net premiums earned.
(5) Adjusted combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of adjusted underwriting and operating expenses (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital market reinsurance transaction) and insurance claims and claims expenses (benefit) by net premiums earned.
(6) Book value per share is calculated by dividing total shareholder's equity by shares outstanding.
(7) Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholder's equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.

Historical Quarterly Data 2023   2022
  June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31
  (In Thousands, except for per share data)
Revenues                      
Net premiums earned $ 125,985     $ 121,754     $ 119,584     $ 118,317     $ 120,870     $ 116,495  
Net investment income   16,518       14,894       13,341       11,945       10,921       10,199  
Net realized investment (losses) gains         (33 )     6       14       53       408  
Other revenues   182       164       176       301       376       339  
Total revenues   142,685       136,779       133,107       130,577       132,220       127,441  
Expenses                      
Insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits)   2,873       6,701       3,450       (3,389 )     (3,036 )     (619 )
Underwriting and operating expenses   27,448       25,786       26,711       27,144       30,700       32,935  
Service expenses   267       80       131       197       336       430  
Interest expense   8,048       8,039       8,035       8,036       8,051       8,041  
Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability                           (1,020 )     (93 )
Total expenses   38,636       40,606       38,327       31,988       35,031       40,694  
                       
Income before income taxes   104,049       96,173       94,780       98,589       97,189       86,747  
Income tax expense   23,765       21,715       21,840       21,751       21,745       19,067  
Net income $ 80,284     $ 74,458     $ 72,940     $ 76,838     $ 75,444     $ 67,680  
                       
Earnings per share                      
Basic $ 0.97     $ 0.89     $ 0.87     $ 0.91     $ 0.88     $ 0.79  
Diluted $ 0.95     $ 0.88     $ 0.86     $ 0.90     $ 0.86     $ 0.77  
                       
Weighted average common shares outstanding                      
Basic   82,958       83,600       83,592       84,444       85,734       85,953  
Diluted   84,190       84,840       84,809       85,485       86,577       87,310  
                       
Other data                      
Loss ratio(1)   2.3 %     5.5 %     2.9 %     (2.9) %     (2.5) %     (0.5) %
Expense ratio(2)   21.8 %     21.2 %     22.3 %     22.9 %     25.4 %     28.3 %
Combined ratio(3)   24.1 %     26.7 %     25.2 %     20.1 %     22.9 %     27.7 %
                                               

(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits) by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3) Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.

Portfolio Statistics

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022
  ($ Values In Millions, except as noted below)
New insurance written (NIW) $ 11,478     $ 8,734     $ 10,719     $ 17,239     $ 16,611     $ 14,165  
New risk written   3,022       2,258       2,797       4,616       4,386       3,721  
Insurance in force (IIF)(1)   191,306       186,724       183,968       179,173       168,639       158,877  
Risk in force(1)   49,875       48,494       47,648       46,259       43,260       40,522  
Policies in force (count)(1)   611,441       600,294       594,142       580,525       551,543       526,976  
Average loan size($ value in thousands)(1) $ 313     $ 311     $ 310     $ 309     $ 306     $ 301  
Coverage percentage(2)   26.1 %     26.0 %     25.9 %     25.8 %     25.7 %     25.5 %
Loans in default (count)(1)   4,349       4,475       4,449       4,096       4,271       5,238  
Default rate(1)   0.71 %     0.75 %     0.75 %     0.71 %     0.77 %     0.99 %
Risk in force on defaulted loans(1) $ 335     $ 337     $ 323     $ 284     $ 295     $ 362  
Net premium yield(3)   0.27 %     0.26 %     0.26 %     0.27 %     0.30 %     0.30 %
Earnings from cancellations $ 1.1     $ 1.4     $ 1.5     $ 1.8     $ 2.2     $ 2.9  
Annual persistency(4)   86.0 %     85.1 %     83.5 %     80.1 %     76.0 %     71.5 %
Quarterly run-off(5)   3.7 %     3.2 %     3.3 %     4.0 %     4.3 %     5.0 %

(1) Reported as of the end of the period.
(2) Calculated as end of period risk-in-force (RIF) divided by end of period IIF.
(3) Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized.
(4) Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given twelve-month period.
(5) Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three-month period.

NIW, IIF and Premiums

The tables below present primary NIW and primary and pool IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW For the three months ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022
  (In Millions)
Monthly $ 11,266   $ 8,550   $ 10,451   $ 16,676   $ 15,695   $ 13,094
Single   212     184     268     563     916     1,071
Primary $ 11,478   $ 8,734   $ 10,719   $ 17,239   $ 16,611   $ 14,165


Primary and pool IIF As of
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022
  (In Millions)
Monthly $ 171,685   $ 166,924   $ 163,903   $ 158,897   $ 148,488   $ 139,156
Single   19,621     19,800     20,065     20,276     20,151     19,721
Primary   191,306     186,724     183,968     179,173     168,639     158,877
                       
Pool   1,000     1,025     1,049     1,078     1,114     1,162
Total $ 192,306   $ 187,749   $ 185,017   $ 180,251   $ 169,753   $ 160,039
                                   

The following table presents the amounts related to the company's quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2016 QSR Transaction, 2018 QSR Transaction, 2020 QSR Transaction, 2021 QSR Transaction, 2022 QSR Transaction, 2022 Seasoned QSR Transaction, and 2023 QSR Transaction and collectively, the QSR Transactions), insurance-linked note transactions (2018 ILN Transaction, 2019 ILN Transaction, 2020-2 ILN Transaction, 2021-1 ILN Transaction, and 2021-2 ILN Transaction and collectively, the ILN Transactions), and traditional reinsurance transactions (2022-1 XOL Transaction, 2022-2 XOL Transaction, 2022-3 XOL Transaction and 2023-1 XOL Transaction and collectively, the XOL Transactions) for the periods indicated.

  For the three months ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022
  (In Thousands)
The QSR Transactions                      
Ceded risk-in-force $ 12,761,294     $ 12,635,442     $ 12,617,169     $ 12,511,797     $ 9,040,944     $ 8,504,853  
Ceded premiums earned   (42,002 )     (42,096 )     (42,246 )     (42,265 )     (30,231 )     (29,005 )
Ceded claims and claim expenses (benefits)   803       1,965       1,934       248       (403 )     (159 )
Ceding commission earned   9,877       9,965       10,089       10,193       6,146       5,886  
Profit commission   23,486       22,279       22,314       23,899       17,778       16,723  
The ILN Transactions(1)                      
Ceded premiums $ (8,815 )   $ (9,095 )   $ (10,112 )   $ (10,730 )   $ (10,132 )   $ (10,939 )
The XOL Transactions                      
Ceded Premiums $ (7,672 )   $ (7,237 )   $ (6,199 )   $ (4,808 )   $ (2,907 )   $  
                                               

(1) Effective March 25, 2022 and April 25, 2022, NMIC exercised its optional clean-up call to terminate and commute its previously outstanding excess of loss reinsurance agreements with Oaktown Re Ltd. and Oaktown Re IV Ltd., respectively. Effective July 25, 2023, NMIC exercised its optional call to terminate and commute its previously outstanding excess of loss reinsurance agreement with Oaktown Re II Ltd. NMIC no longer makes risk premium payments to Oaktown Re Ltd., Oaktown Re II Ltd. and Oaktown Re IV Ltd. thereafter.

The tables below present our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and purchase/refinance mix for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW by FICO For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
  (In Millions)
>= 760 $ 6,919   $ 5,251   $ 7,990   $ 12,170   $ 14,362
740-759   1,836     1,514     2,900     3,350     5,288
720-739   1,541     1,107     2,056     2,648     3,993
700-719   668     456     1,650     1,124     3,289
680-699   413     342     1,277     755     2,521
<=679   101     64     738     165     1,323
Total $ 11,478   $ 8,734   $ 16,611   $ 20,212   $ 30,776
Weighted average FICO   763     762     751     762     750


Primary NIW by LTV For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
  (In Millions)
95.01% and above $ 1,003     $ 358     $ 1,577     $ 1,361     $ 2,943  
90.01% to 95.00%   5,323       4,085       8,253       9,408       15,308  
85.01% to 90.00%   3,891       3,234       4,772       7,125       8,640  
85.00% and below   1,261       1,057       2,009       2,318       3,885  
Total $ 11,478     $ 8,734     $ 16,611     $ 20,212     $ 30,776  
Weighted average LTV   92.0 %     91.6 %     92.2 %     91.9 %     92.1 %


Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
  (In Millions)
Purchase $ 11,233   $ 8,494   $ 16,203   $ 19,727   $ 29,601
Refinance   245     240     408     485     1,175
Total $ 11,478   $ 8,734   $ 16,611   $ 20,212   $ 30,776
                             

The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of June 30, 2023.

Primary IIF and RIF As of June 30, 2023
  IIF   RIF
  (In Millions)
June 30, 2023 $ 19,811   $ 5,176
2022   54,739     14,496
2021   68,016     17,553
2020   30,799     7,978
2019   8,385     2,220
2018 and before   9,556     2,452
Total $ 191,306   $ 49,875
           

The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV, and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
  (In Millions)
>= 760 $ 94,931   $ 91,623   $ 83,769
740-759   33,841     33,156     29,195
720-739   26,862     26,233     23,240
700-719   18,261     18,203     16,221
680-699   12,506     12,502     11,160
<=679   4,905     5,007     5,054
Total $ 191,306   $ 186,724   $ 168,639


Primary RIF by FICO As of
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
  (In Millions)
>= 760 $ 24,472   $ 23,472   $ 21,159
740-759   8,888     8,692     7,564
720-739   7,090     6,903     6,044
700-719   4,865     4,847     4,289
680-699   3,315     3,311     2,936
<=679   1,245     1,269     1,268
Total $ 49,875   $ 48,494   $ 43,260


Primary IIF by LTV As of
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
  (In Millions)
95.01% and above $ 18,141   $ 17,583   $ 16,068
90.01% to 95.00%   91,719     89,125     77,804
85.01% to 90.00%   58,210     56,425     51,029
85.00% and below   23,236     23,591     23,738
Total $ 191,306   $ 186,724   $ 168,639


Primary RIF by LTV As of
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
  (In Millions)
95.01% and above $ 5,600   $ 5,413   $ 4,914
90.01% to 95.00%   27,097     26,326     22,974
85.01% to 90.00%   14,400     13,937     12,553
85.00% and below   2,778     2,818     2,819
Total $ 49,875   $ 48,494   $ 43,260


Primary RIF by Loan Type As of
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
Fixed 98 %   98 %   99 %
Adjustable rate mortgages:          
Less than five years          
Five years and longer 2     2     1  
Total 100 %   100 %   100 %
                 

The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF for the dates and periods indicated.

Primary IIF As of and for the three months ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
  (In Millions)
IIF, beginning of period $ 186,724     $ 183,968     $ 158,877  
NIW   11,478       8,734       16,611  
Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions   (6,896 )     (5,978 )     (6,849 )
IIF, end of period $ 191,306     $ 186,724     $ 168,639  
                       

Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
California 10.4 %   10.5 %   10.8 %
Texas 8.7     8.8     9.0  
Florida 7.9     8.0     8.3  
Georgia 4.1     4.1     4.0  
Virginia 4.0     4.1     4.3  
Washington 4.0     4.0     3.9  
Illinois 3.9     3.9     3.9  
Pennsylvania 3.4     3.4     3.3  
Colorado 3.4     3.5     3.7  
Maryland 3.3     3.3     3.5  
Total 53.1 %   53.6 %   54.7 %
                 

The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of June 30, 2023.

  As of June 30, 2023
Book Year Original Insurance Written   Remaining Insurance in Force   % Remaining of Original Insurance   Policies
Ever in
Force		   Number of Policies in Force   Number of Loans in Default   # of Claims Paid   Incurred
Loss Ratio (Inception to Date)(1) 		  Cumulative Default
Rate(2) 		  Current
default
rate(3)
  ($ Values In Millions)    
2014 and prior $ 3,613   $ 188   5 %   15,441   1,191   14   56   3.7 %   0.5 %   1.2 %
2015   12,422     1,098   9 %   52,548   6,170   104   131   2.5 %   0.4 %   1.7 %
2016   21,187     2,263   11 %   83,626   11,926   220   157   1.8 %   0.5 %   1.8 %
2017   21,582     2,782   13 %   85,897   14,989   403   129   2.4 %   0.6 %   2.7 %
2018   27,295     3,225   12 %   104,043   16,736   480   121   3.6 %   0.6 %   2.9 %
2019   45,141     8,385   19 %   148,423   35,522   546   44   3.3 %   0.4 %   1.5 %
2020   62,702     30,799   49 %   186,174   101,899   538   10   2.1 %   0.3 %   0.5 %
2021   85,574     68,016   79 %   257,972   214,464   1,283   7   5.3 %   0.5 %   0.6 %
2022   58,734     54,739   93 %   163,281   154,826   753     21.8 %   0.5 %   0.5 %
2023   20,212     19,811   98 %   54,625   53,718   8     0.2 %   %   %
Total $ 358,462   $ 191,306       1,152,030   611,441   4,349   655            
                                           

(1) Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.
(2) Calculated as the sum of the number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force.
(3) Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claim expenses (benefits):

  For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
  2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
  (In Thousands)
Beginning balance $ 108,157     $ 102,372     $ 99,836     $ 103,551  
Less reinsurance recoverables(1)   (23,479 )     (20,080 )     (21,587 )     (20,320 )
Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables   84,678       82,292       78,249       83,231  
               
Add claims incurred:              
Claims and claim expenses (benefits) incurred:              
Current year(2)   17,262       8,707       44,870       18,787  
Prior years(3)   (14,389 )     (11,743 )     (35,296 )     (22,442 )
Total claims and claim expenses (benefits) incurred   2,873       (3,036 )     9,574       (3,655 )
               
Less claims paid:              
Claims and claim expenses paid:              
Current year(2)   54       26       54       26  
Prior years(3)   1,072       356       1,344       676  
Total claims and claim expenses paid   1,126       382       1,398       702  
               
Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables   86,425       78,874       86,425       78,874  
Add reinsurance recoverables(1)   24,023       19,588       24,023       19,588  
Ending balance $ 110,448     $ 98,462     $ 110,448     $ 98,462  
                               

(1) Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions.
(2) Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, the default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $39.1 million attributed to net case reserves and $5.0 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and $14.0 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.5 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
(3) Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $30.3 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.5 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and $17.0 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.7 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default:

  For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
  2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
Beginning default inventory 4,475     5,238     4,449     6,227  
Plus: new defaults 1,417     1,069     2,975     2,232  
Less: cures (1,493 )   (2,011 )   (3,000 )   (4,143 )
Less: claims paid (46 )   (24 )   (67 )   (43 )
Less: rescission and claims denied (4 )   (1 )   (8 )   (2 )
Ending default inventory 4,349     4,271     4,349     4,271  
                       

The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated:

  For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  ($ Values In Thousands)
Number of claims paid(1)   46       24       67       43  
Total amount paid for claims $ 1,386     $ 471     $ 1,730     $ 873  
Average amount paid per claim $ 30     $ 20     $ 26     $ 20  
Severity(2)   62 %     46 %     56 %     43 %
                               

(1) Count includes 17 and 24 claims settled without payment during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and 10 and 16 claims settled without payment during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.
(2) Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.

The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the dates indicated:

  As of June 30,
Average reserve per default:   2023     2022
  (In Thousands)
Case(1) $ 23.5   $ 21.3
IBNR(1)(2)   1.9     1.8
Total $ 25.4   $ 23.1
           

(1) Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.
(2) Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.

The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs available assets and risk-based required asset amount as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated:

  As of
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
  (In Thousands)
Available Assets $ 2,491,280   $ 2,480,882   $ 2,169,388
Risk-Based Required Assets   1,317,961     1,231,780     1,240,143

Primary Logo

