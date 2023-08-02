TCSL Tournament at Horsham Expands to Youth Cricket in Its Sixth Edition

Winner - 2022 Host Club CEC Tough Competitors - Thod Phod

Each Year, the competitive spirit shows through. This year, the tournament and its expansion to youth has been made possible by a generous contribution.

HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cricket is a sport that has been enjoyed across the globe for hundreds of years. With its unique blend of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship, cricket has transcended boundaries, cultures, and languages - it is truly a sport that unites nations and captivates millions. There's a kind of magic to it that continues to be passed down to every generation, the next generation being no exception.

This September 23, 2023 marks the date of the 6th annual TCSL One Day Taped Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament held at Lukens Park, Horsham. The tournament has gained greater traction among the playing clubs and all past winners will be featured in this year's tournament ensuring some real hot competition. Past winning teams have come from Lansdale, Chalfont, Horsham, Warminster, and Doylestown. Will it be a new club this year? Could it be the first 15+ age group team that has joined the tournament this year?

This year StarSportsUS, located at Warminster PA, who runs the Major League Cricket Academy Philadelphia has registered the first 15+ age group team in the tournament. It marks a turning point where cricket is truly available to be enjoyed and played by anyone in any age group in the Montgomery and Bucks counties. Radhika Ramamurthi, from Doylestown, has generously stepped forward to expand youth participation and professionalism in the sport, and is excited to see this development. Radhika, a member of Desis of Doylestown is honoring her father - KV Easwaran and his love for the game. She will be presenting the KV Easwaran Memorial Trophy on behalf of her mother - Mrs. Baggiam Easwaran and her sister Renuka Easwaran.

With the roots of cricket in the U.S. currently being driven by those with a cricketing background typically from commonwealth countries, it is natural for families from such communities to participate in the tournament and in youth teams. This year's event will mark the first time that those who have no background in cricket can come and experience the game in multiple formats - a youth clinic and a recreational league. This opens the game to all those curious, interested about the game and especially those who are looking for a low-pressure recreational outlet to get out there and play.

Last year, the tournament had their first youth clinic hosted by the Major League Cricket Academy Philadelphia and it was a great success. There were 25 kids who participated, and each got to learn and experience the fun sport. The participants were taught how to bat and bowl from professional cricketers, the participants split into teams to play in a match, and then at the end they all received an autographed cricket ball. At the tournament this year the youth clinic will be held again in a similar format.

This youth clinic is the perfect time for people with interest to partake in the sport of any skill level, any gender, and any age. In multiple districts around Lukens Park there has been visible enthusiasm in cricket whether it was at the youth clinic or at the gym classes in high school. Register for the Youth Clinic by connecting with Rajesh Iyer (+1 267-648-5613) over WhatsApp.

This year though, the cricket experience doesn't have to stop at the clinic. This year, the first recreational cricket league in the region - “Cricket Beyond Boundaries” is kicking off at Lukens Park on Sep 10. Connect with Abhijit Shukla (+1 618-303-4384), or Atul Kalanuria (+1 484-326-6333) on WhatsApp to register. This recreational cricket league will be played on baseball fields and with a taped tennis ball to ensure it is accessible to as many kids as possible in the Philadelphia region who can enjoy this sport in an enjoyable and memorable way.

The season will start Sunday September 10, 2023 and span for 10 weeks once every Sunday. The recreational league will primarily cater to those in the 7-14 age group. Participants will learn from a combination of cricket professionals and amateur parent coaches based on a well-defined course plan. This recreational league is an opportunity for any kid to play a new and unique sport that they haven't been fully introduced to before. It is important that we make sure to pass on the magic of cricket to the next generation, this league is striving to do exactly that. Registrations are open now. Email registration@cricbb.org for more information.