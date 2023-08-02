CBP officers seize over $300K at the Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $331,660 in undeclared currency from a traveler destined for Mexico.

“CBP officers conduct outbound enforcement operations to protect against unreported exportations of bulk U.S. currency, which often can be proceeds from alleged illicit activity, or currency that funds transnational criminal organizations,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Stacks of bills containing $331,660 in unreported outbound currency seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

On July 30, 2023, CBP officers conducting outbound enforcement operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a white Ford Fusion driving southbound to Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection which included screening by a (canine team) and the use of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After physically inspecting the vehicle, officers discovered 23 bundles of cash totaling $331,660 concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO arrested the driver, seized the currency, and the case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

